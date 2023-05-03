Ghosts season 2 episode 21 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

Ghosts season 2, the latest season of the highly immersing sitcom, is all set to return this week with episode 21 on Thursday, May 4, 2203, at 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the CBS TV Channel. Joe Port and Joe Wiseman are the developers of the series, which became quite a fan-favorite during its preceding season owing to its refreshing and arresting plotlines.

It's safe to say that the followers of Ghosts have been quite curious to see what the brand new episode of the series has in store for them, especially after Ghosts season 2 episode 20, titled Woodstone's Hottest Couple, saw some pretty riveting sets of incidents unfold, entailing teen spirit Stephanie deciding to disrupt all romantic relationships at Woodstone Manor after finding out that her crush, Trevor, was dating another spirit, Hetty.

Ghosts season 2 episode 21 has been titled, Whodunnit

Ghosts season 2 episode 21 plot explored

Scheduled to arrive this Thursday, May 4, 2203, at 8:30 pm ET, the highly awaited episode 21 of the CBS sitcom's second season has been titled, Whodunnit. Creators of the show, Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, have acted as writers for the new episode, while Christine Gernon has served as the director. The official synopsis for season 2 episode 21, Whodunnit, given by CBS, reads as follows:

"Sam, Jay and the ghosts go into detective mode when Sam's podcast editor gives her one last episode to wrap up Alberta's murder; Trevor, Flower and Pete discover an email from a Nigerian prince asking for help."

The official description for episode 21 provides viewers with hints about what the upcoming episode has in store for them. It is quite evident that the episode will be full of some pretty enticing sets of incidents as the audience will see Jay and Sam, along with all the other spirits of the manor turning themselves into detectives when Sam is given only one more episode to conclude the podcast about Alberta's murder.

The new episode will also see Pete, Flower, and Trevor discovering an email sent by a Nigerian Prince. They will also find out that the prince is asking for their help. Thus, the audience is in for an enthralling new episode.

Take a closer look at the cast members for the series' season 2

Ghosts @GhostsCBS We're solving one of Woodstone's biggest mysteries on this week's new #GhostsCBS — comment your theories and join the conversation. 🕵️ We're solving one of Woodstone's biggest mysteries on this week's new #GhostsCBS — comment your theories and join the conversation. 🕵️🔍 https://t.co/roHEd7q1WZ

The promising cast list for the CBS show's current season entails:

Rose McIver as Samantha “Sam” Arondekar

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay Arondekar

Brandon Scott Jones as Captain Isaac Higgintoot

Danielle Pinnock as Alberta Haynes

Richie Moriarty as Pete Martino

Asher Grodman as Trevor Lefkowitz

Sheila Carrasco as Susan Montero/"Flower"

Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn/"Thor"

Rebecca Wisocky as Henrietta "Hetty" Woodstone

Román Zaragoza as Sasappis/"Sas"

Ghosts @GhostsCBS spr.ly/6010OVb0u Romance (and bromance) was in the air on last night's #GhostsCBS — stream the episode on @paramountplus if you need to catch up or want to keep feeling the love. Romance (and bromance) was in the air on last night's #GhostsCBS— stream the episode on @paramountplus if you need to catch up or want to keep feeling the love. ❤️👻 spr.ly/6010OVb0u https://t.co/EjkqXk84V3

Season 2 of the sitcom was first released on CBS on September 29, 2022. The show's official description, given by the network, states:

"Samantha and Jay throw caution to the wind when they convert their recently inherited country estate into a bed-and-breakfast. Call it mislaid plans. Not only is the place falling apart, but it’s also inhabited by spirits of previous residents – whom only Samantha can see and hear. Ghosts spins the funny, heartfelt story about a newfound dream that reveals connection and self-discovery aren't just for the living."

Don't forget to watch episode 21 of Ghosts season 2, which will debut on CBS Channel on Thursday, May 4, 2203, at 8:30 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes