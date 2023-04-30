The Neighborhood season 5 episode 19 on CBS: Release date, air time, plot, and more

Season 5 of The Neighborhood is all set to air episode 19, exclusively on the CBS TV Network, on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET). Jim Reynolds is the creator of the hilariously woven sitcom, which has become quite popular over the preceding four seasons due to its entertaining storylines and character arcs.

It's safe to say that The Neighborhood fans have been quite curious to see what the upcoming 19th episode of the sitcom's latest season will bring to the table, especially after The Neighborhood season 5 episode 18, titled Welcome to the Future, had some pretty engaging sets of incidents.

The Neighborhood season 5 episode 19 has been titled Welcome to the New Do

The Neighborhood season 5 episode 19 plot explored

The Neighborhood @TheNeighborhood We're new in #TheNeighborhood on Monday with some family history that Malcolm and Marty probably wish they could unlearn. We're new in #TheNeighborhood on Monday with some family history that Malcolm and Marty probably wish they could unlearn. https://t.co/sGyRjwVPnK

Scheduled to air on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET, episode 19 of the CBS sitcom's fifth season has been titled Welcome to the New Do. Teri Schaffer has served as the writer for the new episode, while Kelly Park has acted as the director. The official synopsis for season 5's episode 19, Welcome to the New Do, given by CBS, reads as follows:

"With her usual stylist unavailable, Gemma decides to use Tina's hairdresser for an important work event; Malcolm discovers a connection with his new professor."

The brief official description for episode 19 provides the audience with hints about what to expect from the new episode, and by the looks of it, it is quite clear that the episode will be full of some highly enticing series of events as viewers will witness Gemma deciding to use Tina's hairdresser for a vital event for work after her own hair stylist becomes unavailable.

The new episode will also see Malcolm discover an intriguing connection with his new professor. Thus, viewers are in for an engrossing new episode.

What happened last time on the show?

The Neighborhood @TheNeighborhood Calvin may be dressed sharp on tonight's new #TheNeighborhood , but you're totally free to wear whatever. Calvin may be dressed sharp on tonight's new #TheNeighborhood, but you're totally free to wear whatever. https://t.co/WchzPegKrX

In the previous episode of the series' season 5, titled Welcome to the Future, the audience saw Marty and Calvin come face-to-face with a range of difficulties after they attempted to save the financing for their brand new business.

The preceding episode also displayed Dave inviting his boss to Grover's 13th birthday party. This unexpected situation left Gemma extremely frustrated and unhappy.

Take a closer look at the cast members for The Neighborhood season 5

The Neighborhood @TheNeighborhood From episode 1 to episode 100, we're still having a blast in The Butlers and Johnsons can take us down memory lane any day.From episode 1 to episode 100, we're still having a blast in #TheNeighborhood . Thanks for watching last night! The Butlers and Johnsons can take us down memory lane any day. ❤️ From episode 1 to episode 100, we're still having a blast in #TheNeighborhood. Thanks for watching last night! https://t.co/bEdbTvZfMJ

The cast list for the CBS sitcom's current season includes:

Cedric the Entertainer as Calvin Butler

Max Greenfield as Dave Johnson

Tichina Arnold as Tina Butler

Beth Behrs as Gemma Johnson

Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm Butler

Marcel Spears as Marty Butler

Hank Greenspan as Grover Johnson

The Neighborhood @TheNeighborhood We're throwing a block party and you're invited because #TheNeighborhood has officially been picked up for season six! We're throwing a block party and you're invited because #TheNeighborhood has officially been picked up for season six! https://t.co/4lASp4Ty3i

Season 5 of the popular sitcom was first released on the CBS Channel on September 19, 2022. The official description of the show states:

"Here's a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family (the Johnsons) to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him -- or appreciates his extreme neighborliness. Cedric the Entertainer stars as Calvin Butler, the Johnsons' opinionated next-door neighbor, who is wary of the newcomers, and certain that the Johnsons will disrupt the culture on the block."

Don't forget to watch episode 19 of The Neighborhood season 5, which will arrive on CBS on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

