When will The Neighborhood season 5 episode 17 air on CBS? Return date, time, plot, and more details

Since its premiere in October 2018, The Neighborhood has become a much-loved sitcom among viewers across the world. Season 5 episode 17 of the hit show is now set to air on CBS and will continue to chronicle the adventures of the Johnsons. The new episode will release on April 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET, after a three-week break.

The show was recently renewed for a sixth season in January this year.

The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold, Beth Behrs, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, and Hank Greenspan. Stars including Malik S., Earthquake, Gary Anthony Williams, Sloan Robinson, Chelsea Harris, and Sean Larkins appear in recurring roles throughout the show.

In addition to the aforementioned names, several guest actors also appear on the show.

The Neighborhood season 5 episode 17: Calvin is unable to find the perfect birthday present for his wife

The upcoming episode 17 of the hit show has been titled Welcome to the Milestone. It is directed by Cedric the Entertainer and written by Jacqueline McKinley & Antonia F. March.

The promo for the episode sees Calvin struggling to find the perfect gift for his beloved wife, Tina, on her birthday. He asks his friends for their help, however, they are unable to suggest anything good.

In addition, Gemma realizes that actor Jerry O'Connell's kids attend Walcott Academy. She tries to take advantage of this situation for her own gain.

The official synopsis of this episode reads:

"Calvin struggles to find the perfect birthday gift for Tina; Gemma works a connection to actor Jerry O'Connell, whose kids attend Walcott Academy, to secure VIP tickets to 'The Talk' for her school's fundraiser."

What happened in the previous episode of The Neighborhood?

Season 5 episode 16 of the show was titled Welcome to the Jungle. It was directed by Mark Cendrowski and written by Mike Schiff.

The episode saw the neighborhood in a ruckus after a mountain lion terrorized the area. This forced the Butlers and Johnsons to seek shelter at a common location.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"When a mountain lion gets loose in the area, the Butlers and Johnsons must shelter in place together, leading to some unexpected revelations."

What is The Neighborhood about?

Created by Jim Reynolds, The Neighborhood follows a Caucasian family, the Johnsons, who adjust to moving into a predominantly black neighborhood in Pasadena, California.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Here's a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family (the Johnsons) to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him -- or appreciates his extreme neighborliness. Cedric the Entertainer stars as Calvin Butler, the Johnsons' opinionated next-door neighbor, who is wary of the newcomers, and certain that the Johnsons will disrupt the culture on the block. Watch this Fall on CBS."

Upon its renewal in January 2023, Amy Reisenbach, the president of CBS Entertainment, said:

"The Neighborhood has become a hit by not only delivering laughs but by telling stories of cultural impact. From gentrification to Black Lives Matter, to addiction and pregnancy loss, the incredible writers and this amazing cast push boundaries and endlessly entertain us."

Patrick Kienlen, Sean Veder, Charles Brottmiller, Chris Poulos, Jess Pineda, and Mark Nasser produced the show.

Season 5 episode 17 of the sitcom will air on April 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes