What time will The Neighborhood season 5 episode 18 air on CBS? Release date, plot, cast, and more

Season 5 Episode 18 of The Neighborhood will be released on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8:00 am ET on CBS. The sitcom first aired on October 1, 2018, and has become one of the most-watched shows in the last five years. Its popularity led its creators and the network to renew the show for a sixth season in January 2023.

The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer as Calvin Butler, Max Greenfield as Dave Johnson, Tichina Arnold as Tina Butler, Beth Behrs as Gemma Johnson, Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm Butler, Marcel Spears as Marty Butler, and Hank Greenspan as Grover Johnson.

Several popular faces have appeared in guest and recurring roles throughout the show.

The Neighborhood season 5 episode 18: What are Calvin and Marty up to?

Episode 18 Season 5 of The Neighborhood is directed by Mark Cendrowski and written by Carolyn Portner. It's titled Welcome to the Future and sees Calvin and Marty polishing their entrepreneurial skills.

Here is a clip from the upcoming episode released by CBS:

In the clip above, we learn that Dave has invited his annoying boss to his son's thirteenth birthday party. Gemma is furious about this as she thinks her husband's boss will ruin the party with his low energy and downer vibes.

Meanwhile, Calvin and Marty will try to secure some financial backing for their new business but will run into several problems doing so. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Calvin and Marty encounter difficulties trying to secure financing for their new business; Dave invites his boss to Grover's 13th birthday party, much to Gemma's frustration."

What happened in the previous episode of The Neighborhood?

In the previous episode, we saw Clavin struggling to find the ideal present for his wife on her birthday. Meanwhile, Gemma figures out that actor Jerry O'Connell's children attended Walcott Academy and tried to use this information for some personal gain.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"Calvin struggles to find the perfect birthday gift for Tina; Gemma works a connection to actor Jerry O'Connell, whose kids attend Walcott Academy, to secure VIP tickets to "The Talk" for her school's fundraiser."

This episode was titled Welcome to the Milestone. It was directed by Cedric the Entertainer and written by Jacqueline McKinley & Antonia F. March.

What is The Neighborhood about?

Created by Jim Reynolds, The Neighborhood chronicles a white family, the Johnsons, who adjust to moving into a predominantly black neighborhood in Pasadena, California. They became good friends with the Butler family and have many adventures together.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Here's a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family (the Johnsons) to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him -- or appreciates his extreme neighborliness. Cedric the Entertainer stars as Calvin Butler, the Johnsons' opinionated next-door neighbor, who is wary of the newcomers, and certain that the Johnsons will disrupt the culture on the block. Watch this Fall on CBS."

Upon its renewal in January 2023, Amy Reisenbach, the president of CBS Entertainment, said in a press statement:

"The Neighborhood has become a hit by not only delivering laughs but by telling stories of cultural impact. From gentrification to Black Lives Matter, to addiction and pregnancy loss, the incredible writers and this amazing cast push boundaries and endlessly entertain us."

Producers of the show include Sean Veder, Charles Brottmiller, Chris Poulos, Jess Pineda, Patrick Kienlen, and Mark Nasser.

