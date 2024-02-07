"NFL never beating those fixed allegations": Fans lose their minds over CBS' leaked Super Bowl 58 script

A comment from CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus set the proverbial cat among the pigeons as he made it seem that he had prior knowledge of how Super Bowl 58 was going to turn out. The NFL has battled conspiracy theories regarding the league being scripted, so the latest comments fanned the flames.

McManus wanted to promote Super Bowl 58 on his channel and wanted to convey that it would be the best edition ever. He also leaned into what the NFL have themselves done by sarcastically mocking the idea that the games are scripted:

“The NFL has alerted us that, for the first time ever, we will have a double overtime game (in the Super Bowl).”

In a normal situation, it would not be a problem. But social media abounds with takes that are not the most straightforward, with conspiracy theories ranging from ones regarding logos to those touting alleged leaked scripts.

The comment has the potential to backfire, especially if the game indeed goes to double overtime. It would lead to a vocal contingent saying that the result was scripted.

That's the point many tweeted in response to those comments. They appreciated the humor but were not sure whether it's the best course of action from the channel that's going to broadcast Super Bowl 58.

"Good joke lol BUT boy if this happens, NFL never beating those fixed allegations," one tweeted.

Here is a sample of some of the responses on X:

Pat McAfee also weighs in with comments about Sean McManus' quip for Super Bowl 58

Pat McAfee was also among those who saw how it could blow up social media and cautioned that the internet is going to break if it really happens. He tweeted:

"If this game goes to double OT … the internet will hit its zenith"

It's possible that such a result could happen. But one suspects that most of the storylines would focus either on Patrick Mahomes becoming back-to-back champion if the Kansas City Chiefs win or Brock Purdy will be celebrated for going from Mr. Irrelevant to winning the Super Bowl.

It remains to be seen what happens. There are enough good storylines in the game for fans to focus on than a throwaway comment by a channel executive. But it's likely that fans of the losing team will be more aggrieved and hunt this quote out to show that they were unfairly denied.