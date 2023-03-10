Girl in the Closet on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's new thriller film, titled Girl in the Closet, is all set to premiere on the channel on Saturday, March 11, 2023. The movie tells the story of a young girl who's adopted by her aunt after her mother gets diagnosed with aneurysm.

However, her life in her new home doesn't seem all that peaceful as she begins to hear creepy noises from the basement. The movie is based on real-life incidents.

Here's the film's official synopsis, as per Lifetime:

''10-year-old Cameron, who, after her mother Patricia suffered an aneurysm, is adopted by her Aunt Mia, despite having a record as a convicted murderer that was overlooked by overworked social workers. Soon after arriving in her new home, Cameron begins to hear strange voices at night coming from the basement’s locked door.''

The description further states:

''She later discovers what was actually behind that door–people chained to the wall, innocent victims of her aunt’s schemes to enrich herself by cashing their benefit checks. It wasn’t long before Cameron was demoted down into the basement herself, where she would stay for the next ten years while her mother frantically searches for her whereabouts without much help from social services or the authorities. When Cameron finds herself locked in a closet with no food, no water, and no human contact, only her faith keeps her alive before she is rescued.''

The movie stars Remy Ma in one of the major roles, along with numerous others essaying important supporting roles. It is helmed by Jaira Thomas and written by Sa'Rah Jones.

Lifetime's Girl in the Closet cast list: Remy Ma, and others to feature in new Lifetime thriller movie

1) Remy Ma as Patricia

Remy Ma stars as Patricia in Lifetime's Girl in the Closet. Patricia is Cameron's mother who suffered an aneurysm, following which Cameron is adopted by her aunt, which changes her life forever. It'll be interesting to see how her character will be explored in the movie.

Apart from Girl in the Closet, Remy Ma is known for her performances in American Gangster Presents: Big Fifty - The Delhronda Hood Story, 6:45, and more.

2) Tami Roman as Mia

Tami Roman portrays the character of Mia in the new Lifetime thriller movie. Mia is Cameron's aunt, who adopts her. Although not many other details pertaining to her character are known at this point, viewers can expect Roman to play a significant role in the movie.

Her other notable film and acting credits include Haus of Vicious, Bid for Love, and The Ms. Pat Show, to name a few.

3) Daijah Peters as Cameron

Daijah Peters dons the role of Cameron in Girl in the Closet. Cameron is the protagonist of the film and it is her life that forms the crux of the plot. Viewers can expect the young actress to deliver a powerful performance. She's previously appeared in Evil Tapes, Kiara, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also features numerous others in significant supporting/minor roles like:

Danielle LaRoach as Nancy

Teisha Speight as Joanne

Stevie Baggs Jr. as Chris

Jason Jamal Ligon as Harland

Don't forget to watch Girl in the Closet on Lifetime on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

