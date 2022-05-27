Girl in Red London Spring Show 2023: Date, tickets, where to buy and more

Girl in Red has announced a one-off show slated to take place in London next spring. The show will take center stage at the Brixton Academy on April 3, 2023. It will be part of the artist’s Make It Go Quiet Tour. The tickets for the same will be available through Ticketmaster.

Girl in Red recently postponed her European headline tour

The artist recently postponed her European headline tour due to damage to her vocal cords. In a statement, the Norwegian artist said,

“After my US tour ended on the 25th of April, I went to a throat specialist in Norway who said I had nodular damage to my vocal cords. He told me that singing would increasingly get harder for me, but because I didn’t want to disappoint everyone coming to my EU/UK shows, I left for the tour two days later.”

She further added:

“I seriously cannot stress how much this breaks my heart. I feel an overwhelming sense of letting you guys down, but as of right now, it’s out of my control. What I do have control over is what I can do moving forward, and I’m going to do everything I can to avoid this ever happening again.I love you.”

The artist is also expected to support pop star Billie Eilish on June 26 at London’s The O2, as well as in the Glastonbury, Superbloom and Oya festivals. She has however not confirmed if she would still make it to these festivals.

Girl in Red releases video for hornylovesickmess

Earlier this month, the singer shared the official video for hornylovesickmess, which was directed by Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules Vaughn on the show. Vaughn has featured visuals in her directorial debut. The video features Girl In Red who is laying on top of a car as it speeds down a frigid road. The video features the musician inside the vehicle while images are projected in from the windows.

The artist stated in a statement,

“Being able to make a video with Hunter for the album’s anniversary was so cool. We had so many ideas after the first time we hung out and it was cool to be with another creative in that way.”

More about Girl in Red

Girl in Red aka Marie Ulven Ringheim is a Norwegian singer-songwriter and record producer who made her career debut in 2016. She coined her stage name after attempting to identify herself in a crowd to a friend via text. She published her debut single I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend on SoundCloud in November 2016.

Within five months, the song received approximately 5,000 streams. Girl in Red’s early EPs Chapter 1 (2018) and Chapter 2 (2019) were recorded in her bedroom and feature songs about romance and mental health. Her first studio album If I Could Make It Go Quiet was released through AWAL on 30 April 2021. In January 2021, singles from the artist including I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend (2017) and We Fell in Love in October (2018) were certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora