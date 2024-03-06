‘Give me Season 2’: Fans react as Moon Knight Season 1 gets Blu-ray release date 

Fans of the popular Disney+ series Moon Knight can look forward to Season 1's Blu-ray release, which will join other popular series such as Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi in being given physical media releases in 4K UHD and Blu-ray format. The reveal of this Moon Knight's Collector's Edition Steelbook made a buzz.

A fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter),

Disney's decision to publish these shows on physical media mirrors a larger trend in the entertainment industry, where streaming services are supported by traditional mediums that cater to a diverse spectrum of viewers' tastes.

Fans can now enjoy the series in higher-quality resolution outside of streaming services online.

April 30, 2024: Moon Knight Season 1 announces its Blu-ray release date

The official Twitter handle of the series has revealed that the entire season will be available on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on April 30, 2024. With 60.8K views, Moon Knight's scheduled physical media release caught the interest of a lot of fans.

Many fans who seem to like these comics and convey their love for the imagined hero expressed their enthusiasm and eagerness for the Blu-ray release.

Some feel disappointed that the post fails to mention the Season 2 release date, while others are waiting for new material starring their favorite character. Others expressed frustration with the notification, saying that they had hoped for a Season 2 announcement rather than just the Blu-ray release.

Who are the main characters in Moon Knight Season 1?

Steven Grant, the central figure in the first season, is shown as a gift shop employee who faces blackouts and flashbacks to an alternate life. As the story continues, Steven's character sets out on a journey of discovering himself and searching for his identity.

In addition to the main character, Steven Grant, other notable figures are Marc Spector, an ex-soldier and mercenary, and Layla El-Faouly, an expert archaeologist and Steven's love interest.

The series includes new characters such as Arthur Harrow, a leader of a cult and rival, and Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon, who has played a key role in Steven's evolution into the Moon Knight.

When will Moon Knight Season 2 get a release date?

As of March 5, 2024, Marvel Studios hasn't officially announced a second season of this acclaimed series. Despite the show's success and fan love, no official declaration has been made for Season 2.

Theories and ideas about episodes to come have begun to develop, with a certain theory suggesting that Rama-Tut, another version of Kang the Conqueror, might act as the primary villain in the next season.

While there are hints at possible plots and character changes for a second season, such as the creation of a Midnight Sons team in the MCU, the show's Season 2 status continues to be a mystery, with no solid date for release or details.

The first season of Moon Knight premiered on Disney+ on March 30, 2022.