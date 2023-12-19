Did Marvel just reveal a new Moon Knight? Everything to know about the character

Marvel has been hinting at the imminent demise of Moon Knight (Marc Spector) for a while now. And now, with Moon Knight #30 hitting shelves on December 13, 2023, the story arc ends, with it, Marc Spector, come to an end. The final moments of Spector as Moon Knight, the fist of Khonshu, were breathtaking and a worthy end for a character who has been in comics since 1975.

The creative duo writer Jed MacKay and artist Alessandro Cappuccio's project is about to usher in a new era. Marvel Comics announced Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1 in September 2023.

The upcoming book is described as "a stunning rebirth of the mantle," along with the appearance of a new hero to take on the mantle and will be hitting shelves in January 2024. However, who is this new Moon Knight? Let's investigate further to learn more.

A new Moon Knight is born

The crescent crusader dons a new look (Image via Marvel Comics)

The events in Moon Knight #30 culminated in Marc Spector's demise. He valiantly gave his life to safeguard Manhattan from being overtaken by his adversary, the new Black Spectre. In his 40-plus years of appearances in comics, Marc Spector has perished and risen again and again. However, this time, the Fist of Khonshu truly exhaled his last breath.

"If the Black Spectre kills Marc, he's not coming back."

The series' last issue ended with a letter from writer Jed MacKay expressing the following.

"Comics live and die on their art, and the art team on Moon-Knight is doing the impossible — bringing him back from the dead, or at least, a Moon-Knight. Because by the time you're reading this, Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1 will be coming out next month, and we'll see what this next act in the story of the Midnight Mission will bring as Reese, Tigra, Hunter's Moon, Soldier and 8-Ball deal with the aftermath of their friend's death... and what they're going to do about this new Moon-Knight, whoever they might be. The Fists of Khonshu know: Death is never the end of duty."

It is difficult to say farewell to Marc Spector, but he has never seemed more heroic or unselfish, and his final moments in the light of day brilliantly highlight the significance of the imprint he left fans. Reese kept her word to Marc in the epilogue of the book, which was leading the Midnight Mission in the case of Marc's demise.

Marc's Midnight Mission will continue after his passing, but Khonshu will install a "deadlier Lunar Legionnaire for the dark times ahead." September saw the announcement of Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1 by Marvel, which was released with the following statement

"Moon-Knight may be dying, but Vengeance of the Moon-Knight rises, clawing itself from the grave, We're thrilled to bring the next chapter of this saga to uneasy life as the Midnight Mission reels from a recent loss... and yet, Moon-Knight still stalks the night time streets? Despite the apocalyptic events of Moon-Knight #28-30, we have plenty left to tell in the story of the Moon-Knight, and I'm excited for readers to join us!"

The new Knight is also going to have a black cowl (Image via Marvel Comics)

Artist Alessandro Cappuccio created a new outfit that includes new weaponry, to complement the latest avatar of Konshu. The black outfit that Cappuccio created for the new fist of Konshu was shown together with the cover art of January's Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1 by artist David Finch and a preview of the next issue, which reads:

“When the dust settles, a new avatar of Khonshu's wrath will awaken! Complete with a new look and an unquenchable thirst for battle, this mysterious new Moon-Knight emerges to take Marc's place in VENGEANCE OF THE MOON-KNIGHT—a deadlier Lunar Legionnaire for the dark times ahead! Clad in the black of mourning, the Midnight Mission remains! But who is left to keep the faith? And how have they been changed by the Black Spectre's master stroke? The next chapter of MOON-KNIGHT starts here as the congregants of the Midnight Mission pick up the pieces and carry on the mission... and find themselves faced with a mysterious new enemy in eerily familiar vestments.”

Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1 is set to hit shelves on January 3, 2024. Written by Jed MacKay, the issue features artwork by Alessandro Cappuccio and a cover by David Finch. Fans will have to wait and see who this new avatar of Konshu really is.