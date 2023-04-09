Giving Hope: The Ni'Cola Mitchell Story on Lifetime - Cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's latest movie, Giving Hope: The Ni'Cola Mitchell Story, is all set to premiere on the channel on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The movie centers around the titular character - a prominent author and public speaker who's endured horrifying se*ual violence. She decides to dedicate her life towards saving girls from abuse. The official synopsis of the movie, according to Lifetime, reads:

''Ni’Cola Mitchell, successful author, publisher and speaker, realizes at a book signing that her calling is to help disadvantaged girls. Ni’Cola understands what it is like to overcome huge hurdles in life including a difficult childhood and a cancer diagnosis, and after putting her own writing career on hold, she launches Girls Who Brunch, events designed to make young women feel seen and empowered.''

The description further states:

''With the support of her sister Nene and daughters Diamond and Destani, she pours everything she has into the organization, including her own money and mobilizes volunteers, coaches and community leaders to help host events. Ni’Cola is named A Woman of Worth by L’Or al and sponsorship opportunities begin to come in, helping Girls Who Brunch expand nationally and travel to dozens of cities across the country, reaching tens of thousands of girls in the process.''

The film features Tatyana Ali in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting roles. It is helmed by Alpha Nicky Mulowa and written by Adam Rockoff.

Lifetime's Giving Hope: The Ni'Cola Mitchell Story cast list - Tatyana Ali and others to feature in new drama

1) Tatyana Ali as Ni'Cola Mitchell

Tatyana Ali dons the lead role of Ni'Cola Mitchell in Lifetime's Giving Hope: The Ni'Cola Mitchell Story. Mitchell is the protagonist of the film who starts an organization intended to help young girls from abuse.

As a victim of brutal se*ual violence herself, Mitchell understands the traumatic effect that it can have on a victim. It is her journey that forms the emotional core of the film.

Tatyana Ali looks brilliant in the trailer, capturing her character's determination and enthusiasm with complete ease. Her other notable film and TV acting credits include A Picture Perfect Holiday, Christmas Hotel, and Second Generation Wayans, to name a few.

2) Kudakwashe Rutendo as Diamond Mitchell

Kudakwashe Rutendo stars as Diamond Mitchell in the new Lifetime drama. Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to her character are known at this point, but she's expected to play a significant part in the movie. She appears briefly in the trailer and looks quite impressive.

Apart from Giving Hope: The Ni'cola Mitchell Story, Kudakwashe Rutendo has starred in short films like The Second Hand and Love Bites.

3) Mikalah Reid-Beckette as Destani

Mikalah Reid-Beckette portrays the character of Destani in Giving Hope: The Ni'cola Mitchell Story. Apart from that, more details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps. Her credits include Mischief and Gen V.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars actors like Nadine Whiteman Roden, Tamara Marcano, and Gage Graham-Arbuthnot, among many others, who play important supporting/minor roles.

Don't forget to watch Giving Hope: The Ni'Cola Mitchell Story on Lifetime on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

