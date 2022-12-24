Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was one of the most awaited films of this year. After having its premiere in selective theaters and festivals, the sequel to the 2019 gem of a whodunnit mystery finally premiered globally on Netflix on December 23, 2022. The film was a true successor to the original one by Rian Johnson in every possible way, including the conclusion to the grueling mystery.

This time, Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc investigated a group of wealthy, eccentric people on a Greek island full of scenic wonders. The synopsis of the film reads:

"Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case."

The film's ending was shocking, despite some layers of the "onion" being more open to the public eye than others. Read on to find out exactly what happened at the ending of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Andi's revelation about Helen and Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery brings the perfect justice to the whodunnit story

As most viewers would have already predicted, the majority of the script for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery rode on the shoulders of its eccentric set of characters. This is one of the reasons the characters were slowly introduced at the very start of the film. Additionally, those with a keen eye for detail may have already picked up the clues scattered around the plot to figure out the killer before the film reached its climax.

After numerous twists on the Greek island, including a revelation that Andi (Janelle Monáe) has been murdered already and that her twin sister, Helen, plotted with Blanc to take down Bron and his empire. Blanc also revealed how Bron had the chance to lose everything if the napkin containing the original idea for his company Alpha was discovered. Hence, when Andi discovered the napkin, Bron set up an elaborate plan to get rid of her.

Just before the climax of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Helen discovered the original napkin and revealed how she could use it to destroy Bron. However, Bron set the napkin on fire, removing any scope of legal action. A rage-fueled Helen started smashing the sculptures owned by Bron out of spite. In response, all the other members also started doing the same.

As Andi had warned before, the chemical element Bron wanted to launch into the market (among his other things, including the sculptures, that were made of the chemical) started to catch fire when Helen lit the bar. The final piece of Bron's destruction came when Helen reached the original Mona Lisa in the room and unlocked its casing, effectively burning down the most famous painting in the world.

Bron's friends also realized his scheming ways and turned against him, trapping him in a position he could not escape. While the ending did not see Bron die or get arrested, it was clear that justice was served to him.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix.

