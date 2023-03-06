Glastonbury 2023 tickets resale: Lineup, where to buy, price, and all you need to know 

The Glastonbury Festival is back for another year, with the 2023 edition of the event gearing up for its launch. It is scheduled to take place from June 21, 2023, to June 25, 2023, at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset.

The line-up of the four-day festival, which includes note-worthy artists like Elton John, Arctic Monkeys, The Chicks, and Fever Ray, among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival.

Festival tickets, which were priced at £335 are currently sold out, but interested patrons will have another chance to buy passes through resale tickets. Official resale tickets are available to those who donate £20 and join the prize draw on the official Glastonbury crowdfunding site, https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/win-glastonbury-tickets-support-turkey-syria-oxfam.

Elton John and Arctic Monkeys to headline Glastonbury 2023

Sir Elton John, the British singer best known for his hit music in the 1970s, is scheduled to headline the festival.

Also headlining the event will be hard-rock legend, Guns N Roses, who rose to fame in the early 1990s with their twin albums Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II. Rock band Arctic Monkeys will also be making an appearance at the event. The group gained popularity with their debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not in 2007.

Speaking about the line-up in an exclusive interview with The Guardian, Emily Eavis, the co-organizer of the festival, emphasized the diversity of the lineup and said:

"We are entirely focused on balancing our bill. It’s not just about gender, it’s about every aspect of diversity.We’re probably one of the only big shows that’s really focused on this."

The full line-up for the five-day Glastonbury 2023 festival includes:

Arctic Monkeys

Guns N’ Roses

Elton John

Lizzo

Aitch

Alison Goldfrapp

Alt-J

Amadou & Mariam

Becky Hill

Blondie

Candi Staton

Carly Rae Jepsen

Cat Burns

Central Cee

Christine And The Queens

Chvrches

Ezra Collective

Fatboy Slim

Fever Ray

Flo

Fred Again.

Hot Chip

Joey Bada$$

Kelis

Lana Del Rey

Leftfield

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Loyle Carner

Maggie Rogers

Mahalia

Måneskin

Manic Street Preachers

Nova Twins

Phoenix

Raye

Rina Sawayama

Royal Blood

Rudimental

Shygirl

Slowthai

Sparks

Stefflon Don

Sudan Archives

Texas

The Chicks

The War On Drugs

Thundercat

Tinariwen

Warpaint

Weyes Blood

Wizkid

Young Fathers

Yusuf / Cat Stevens

More about the artists headed to Glastonbury 2023

Yusuf / Cat Stevens is a British singer-songwriter who came to prominence with his fourth studio album, Tea for the Tillerman, released in 1970. The artist's sixth studio album Catch Bull at Four also gained a lot of traction after its release. The latter album was a critical success on both the UK and US charts, debuting as the chart-topper on both.

Natalie Laura Mering, better known by her stage name Weyes Blood, is an American singer-songwriter from Pennsylvania. Her stage name is a reference to the 1952 novel Wise Blood by Flannery O'Connor. She is known for songs including Andromeda, Movies, Picture Me Better, God Turn Me Into a Flower, and more, and fans are excited to see her take the stage.

Weyes Blood rose to prominence with her fourth studio album, Titanic Rising, which peaked at number three on the Billboard Heatseekers album charts, and received critical acclaim upon release.

Sawayama Rina, who was born on 16 August 1990 in Nigita, Japan and immigrated to Britain with her parents, will also be seen taking the stage at the event. She started gaining public recognition with her single, Cyber Stockholm Syndrome, released in 2017, and gained critical acclaim for her second studio album, Hold the Girl.

Fans are now excited to see their favorite artists take the stage and perform at The Glastonbury Festival 2023.

