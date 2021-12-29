Go Hyun Jung destroying her own Hermes bag on 'Reflection of You' leaves fans surprised

What is the cost of great acting? For Reflection of You actor Go Hyun Jung, the answer is a Hermes bag.

The recently concluded JTBC drama Reflection of You features Go Hyun Jung as the protagonist, Jeong Hee Joo, who seeks refuge from her “perfect life” in Gu Hae Won. While Go Hyun Jung’s performance as Jeong Hee Joo has earned her praises since the premiere, the Dear My Friends actor recently revealed the extent to which she went to give the perfect performance, even if it meant destroying an incredibly expensive Hermes bag.

The Hermes bag thrown by Go Hyun Jung on Reflection of You costs a whopping 15 million won

On December 2, the stylist on the set of Reflection of You, Han Hye Yeon, recently gave an interview, in which she spoke about her experience on the JTBC drama. The stylist’s anecdote about episode 6 of the hit show, however, left fans astounded.

According to Han Hye Yeon, the iconic scene where Go Hyun Jung’s character aggressively throws a Hermes bag on the floor did not use a sponsored bag, but one from the actor’s personal collection.

Han Hye Yeon said,

"We prepared [Go Hyun Jung's] styling according to the script that read 'a luxurious feeling of a woman who is visibly unfit for the neighborhood'. However, the bag [for the scene] was the one concern we had. But Go Hyun Jung immediately told us 'I have a bag at home. I'll use that.' At first, I thought she was only saying that, and I tried to convince her otherwise. But she seemed to really be willing to use that bag. She succeeded in one try. When I saw the monitor of the scene, just like everyone else, I flinched at seeing her throw [the bag] onto the floor."

Incidentally, as soon as the episode aired, several viewers with an investigative bent of mind quickly found out all the details about the bag. Belonging to Hermes, the bag is reportedly a part of their ‘Kelly’ collection of bags first released in 1935. Best known for its ‘’saddle carrier design’, the bag costs a whopping 15 million won ($12,630 USD). Even the resale price of the Hermes bag is eye poppingly high, at 10 million won, mainly because it is vintage.

Many netizens pointed out how only long-time customers, who had collected a certain amount of points shopping at Hermes, were eligible to buy the bag online, making Go Hyun Jung’s sacrifice even more noteworthy.

JTBC’s Reflection of You, which concluded on December 2, is based on a novel of the same name by writer Jung So-hyeon. The show’s writer Yoo Bo-ra, however, gives it a different perspective.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider