Godsmack 2023 North American Tour : New dates, tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

Multi-platinum Grammy-nominated hard rock band GODSMACK has exciting news for their fans. Recently, they made an exciting announcement about adding more North American tours to their upcoming tour. The headlining fall tour, produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, promises an electrifying experience.
The tour will take them to various cities, including Tampa, Florida; Salt Lake City, Utah; Calgary, Alberta; Quebec City, Quebec, and more. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable night with direct support from ATREYU, adding even more intensity to the performances.
Joining the lineup is FLAT BLACK, a new band featuring former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Jason Hook. This powerhouse of talent ensures a night of non-stop rock 'n' roll.
The Live Nation presale for the tour will go on sale on July 20, while the general on-sale will begin sale on July 21 at 10 am local time via TicketMaster
Here are the dates and venues of the tour:
- July 18, 2023 – St. Louis, Mo. - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- July 20, 2023: Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- July 21, 2023: Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- July 22, 2023: Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
- July 25, 2023: Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
- July 26, 2023: Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
- July 28, 2023: Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- July 29, 2023: Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
- July 30, 2023: Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- August 02, 2023: Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
- August 03, 2023: Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
- August 05, 2023: Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
- August 06, 2023: Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
- August 08, 2023: Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
- August 09, 2023: Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
- August 10, 2023: Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- August 12, 2023: Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
- August 13, 2023: Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- August 24, 2023: Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
- August 26, 2023: Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
- August 27, 2023: San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- August 31, 2023: Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- September 03, 2023: Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center
- September 05, 2023: Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center
- September 06, 2023: Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
- September 07, 2023: Charleston, SC - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
- September 09, 2023: Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- September 10, 2023: Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
- September 24, 2023: Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
- September 26, 2023: Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
- September 28, 2023: Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena
- September 29, 2023: Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena
- October 01, 2023: Rapid City, SD - Summit Arena at The Monument
- October 03, 2023: Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
- October 04, 2023: Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
- October 08, 2023: Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center
- October 10, 2023: Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
- October 12, 2023: Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
- October 13, 2023: Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
- October 15, 2023: Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
- October 16, 2023: Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
- October 19, 2023: London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
- October 21, 2023: Laval, QC - Bell Place
- October 22, 2023: Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
More about Godsmack
Godsmack is an American rock band that formed in Lawrence, Massachusetts, in 1995. They gained popularity in the late 1990s and early 2000s with the release of their self-titled debut album, Godsmack, in 1998. The band's music is characterized by heavy guitar riffs, powerful vocals, and a blend of alternative metal, hard rock, and post-grunge elements.
The original lineup of Godsmack included Sully Erna (vocals, rhythm guitar), Tony Rombola (lead guitar), Robbie Merrill (bass), and Tommy Stewart (drums). They achieved multi-platinum success with their debut album, which featured hit singles like Whatever and Voodoo.
Following their successful debut, Godsmack continued to release a string of hit albums, including Awake (2000), Faceless (2003), IV (2006), and The Oracle (2010). Each album showcased their signature sound and contributed to their mainstream success.
Over the years, Godsmack's music has been featured in various movies, television shows, and video games, further cementing its status as a prominent force in the rock music scene. They are known for their high-energy live performances and have toured extensively, building a dedicated fan base.
Though the band has experienced some lineup changes over time, the core members of Sully Erna, Tony Rombola, Robbie Merrill, and Shannon Larkin (who replaced Tommy Stewart as the drummer) have remained the primary members.
Overall, Godsmack's music and stage presence continues to resonate with audiences, solidifying their place as one of the influential rock bands of their era.