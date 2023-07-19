Godsmack 2023 North American Tour : New dates, tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

Multi-platinum Grammy-nominated hard rock band GODSMACK has exciting news for their fans. Recently, they made an exciting announcement about adding more North American tours to their upcoming tour. The headlining fall tour, produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, promises an electrifying experience.

The tour will take them to various cities, including Tampa, Florida; Salt Lake City, Utah; Calgary, Alberta; Quebec City, Quebec, and more. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable night with direct support from ATREYU, adding even more intensity to the performances.

Joining the lineup is FLAT BLACK, a new band featuring former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Jason Hook. This powerhouse of talent ensures a night of non-stop rock 'n' roll.

The Live Nation presale for the tour will go on sale on July 20, while the general on-sale will begin sale on July 21 at 10 am local time via TicketMaster

The concert starts in St. Louis on July 20, 2023, and will mark the beginning of Godsmack's months-long tour. After visiting several cities, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Quebec concert on October 22, 2023

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

July 18, 2023 – St. Louis, Mo. - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 20, 2023: Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 21, 2023: Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 22, 2023: Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

July 25, 2023: Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 26, 2023: Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

July 28, 2023: Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 29, 2023: Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30, 2023: Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 02, 2023: Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

August 03, 2023: Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 05, 2023: Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 06, 2023: Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 08, 2023: Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 09, 2023: Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 10, 2023: Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 12, 2023: Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

August 13, 2023: Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 24, 2023: Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 26, 2023: Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

August 27, 2023: San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 31, 2023: Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 03, 2023: Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center

September 05, 2023: Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center

September 06, 2023: Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

September 07, 2023: Charleston, SC - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

September 09, 2023: Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 10, 2023: Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

September 24, 2023: Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

September 26, 2023: Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

September 28, 2023: Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena

September 29, 2023: Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

October 01, 2023: Rapid City, SD - Summit Arena at The Monument

October 03, 2023: Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

October 04, 2023: Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

October 08, 2023: Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center

October 10, 2023: Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

October 12, 2023: Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

October 13, 2023: Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

October 15, 2023: Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

October 16, 2023: Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

October 19, 2023: London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

October 21, 2023: Laval, QC - Bell Place

October 22, 2023: Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

More about Godsmack

Godsmack is an American rock band that formed in Lawrence, Massachusetts, in 1995. They gained popularity in the late 1990s and early 2000s with the release of their self-titled debut album, Godsmack, in 1998. The band's music is characterized by heavy guitar riffs, powerful vocals, and a blend of alternative metal, hard rock, and post-grunge elements.

The original lineup of Godsmack included Sully Erna (vocals, rhythm guitar), Tony Rombola (lead guitar), Robbie Merrill (bass), and Tommy Stewart (drums). They achieved multi-platinum success with their debut album, which featured hit singles like Whatever and Voodoo.

Following their successful debut, Godsmack continued to release a string of hit albums, including Awake (2000), Faceless (2003), IV (2006), and The Oracle (2010). Each album showcased their signature sound and contributed to their mainstream success.

Over the years, Godsmack's music has been featured in various movies, television shows, and video games, further cementing its status as a prominent force in the rock music scene. They are known for their high-energy live performances and have toured extensively, building a dedicated fan base.

Though the band has experienced some lineup changes over time, the core members of Sully Erna, Tony Rombola, Robbie Merrill, and Shannon Larkin (who replaced Tommy Stewart as the drummer) have remained the primary members.

Overall, Godsmack's music and stage presence continues to resonate with audiences, solidifying their place as one of the influential rock bands of their era.