Going Home with Tyler Cameron - Everything we know so far

A new Amazon Prime series, Going Home with Tyler Cameron, is set to premiere on April 18. Tyler Cameron, once a contender for Hannah Brown's heart on The Bachelorette season 15, has shifted his path from reality TV stardom to this pursuit that is rooted in personal passion and tragedy.

The show documents Cameron's return to Jupiter, Florida, to start his own company, Image One Construction, focusing on transforming homes, including his late mother’s. The sudden passing of Tyler's mother in 2020 from a brain aneurysm became a pivotal moment, propelling him to honor her memory through his work in construction and renovation – a field where he feels a familial connection.

Tyler Cameron builds on family legacy with Prime Video’s new Going Home with Tyler Cameron series

Going Home with Tyler Cameron marks the American reality TV star's venture into the home renovation industry. The death of Tyler's mother, Andrea, influenced him to pursue a long-held interest in construction, a sector familiar to him through his father's career as a general contractor.

Establishing Image One Construction company in his hometown, the series details the beginning of his company and the undertaking of various renovation projects. It captures Cameron’s journey from planning to execution, depicting how personal motivations can drive professional aspirations.

Tyler’s aim to renovate his mother's house into the dream home she always envisioned serves as the central theme of Going Home with Tyler Cameron.

Going Home with Tyler Cameron: Guest appearances and production

The personal connections and support system surrounding Tyler Cameron play a crucial role in his journey, as showcased in the series. The show will feature Tyler's friends from Bachelor Nation, including Hannah Brown, Matt James, and Jason Tartick.

These guest spots not only add a familiar face to fans but also highlight the supportive community Cameron has cultivated. Beyond the allure of celebrity appearances, Going Home with Tyler Cameron delves into the dynamics of teamwork, raising anticipation among fans.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and ITV America's High Noon Entertainment, the show consists of eight episodes and represents a noteworthy collaboration in the realm of reality TV and home renovation.

Background of Tyler Cameron

Before stepping into the spotlight on The Bachelorette, Tyler Cameron had laid a foundation quite different from the world of reality TV. Born and raised in Jupiter, Florida, Cameron's early life was steeped in the ethos of hard work and resilience.

His father, a general contractor, introduced him to the construction industry, instilling a deep appreciation for the craft of building and design. Despite the challenges his family faced, including the economic strains of the Great Recession and his parents' divorce, Cameron pursued higher education with vigor.

Cameron's foray into the entertainment industry, initially through modeling and then reality TV, showcased his charismatic personality and physical prowess. However, his heart remained tied to his roots in construction and design.

Watch Going Home with Tyler Cameron premiere on Amazon Prime on April 18, 2024 in more than 240 countries and territories globally.