Going Home with Tyler Cameron trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

The Bachelorette season 15 star Tyler Cameron is stepping again into reality TV with his new show, Going Home with Tyler Cameron. This time, Tyler won't be hunting for love but instead focusing on his entrepreneurial journey.

According to the Amazon Studios press release, Tyler will start his renovation and home construction company with his team members. After his mom passed away, the ABC celebrity moved back to his hometown in Jupiter, Florida, to fulfill his dream alongside his family. The MGM Studios April 2, 2024 release states:

"After the sudden loss of his mother, Tyler moved back to his hometown, Jupiter, Florida, with the help of his team members - house-flipping expert, Robb Ritch, and Miami-based interior designer, Jessica Quintero - Tyler builds his company from the ground up."

The official Going Home with Tyler Cameron trailer was posted to the Prime Video YouTube channel on April 2, 2024. The eight-episode TV series is set to air exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

3 main highlights from the Going Home with Tyler Cameron trailer

Bachelor Nation alums

The Bachelor alums Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell, and Jason Tartick will appear in the Prime Video series. Apart from them, The Bachelorette season 15 lead Hannah Brown will also appear Going Home with Tyler Cameron. In the trailer, Tyler said:

“I may have been dumped on The Bachelorette, but after that door closed, a whole new world opened up to me.”

Tyler was one of Hannah's potential love interests on the ABC dating show until she chose Jed Wyatt in the finale episode. Even though Hannah and Jed parted ways, she is still on good terms with both castmates, Tyler and Jed.

Tyler's journey

The Bachelor Nation fans will see Tyler's journey toward fulfilling his mom's dream of remodeling their house into a "family home." On Going Home with Tyler Cameron, the reality star will showcase how his mom impacted his life. Reflecting on his mom's passing, Tyler shared how different his life has been.

“Everything changed when my mom passed suddenly. I learned just how fragile life is the hard way.”

In a February 28, 2024 post, Tyler posted pictures with his mom with a heartfelt caption, encouraging people to stay connected with their loved ones. His mom passed away four years ago, and since then Tyler's perspective on life has completely changed.

New career

After Tyler's mom passed away from a brain aneurysm in 2020, he decided to renovate his mom's house and start his own construction business, Image One. Tyler plans on making a name for himself in Sunshine State construction with house flipping expert Robb Ritch and interior designer Jessica Quintero. In the trailer, Tyler mentions he wants to follow in his father's footsteps and join the construction industry.

"My dad's a general contractor and I've always wanted to follow in his footsteps, not only am I gonna renovate my mom's house I'm going to start my new career."

It will be interesting to see Tyler Cameron's journey from being a celebrity to launching a new career. Executive producers for this show are Scott Feeley, Sarah Presta, Glenna Stacer Sayles, Chaz Morgan, and Cameron himself.

Going Home with Tyler Cameron will premiere on Prime Video on Thursday, April 18. To stay updated with Tyler's personal and professional life, follow his official Instagram account, @tylerjcameron.