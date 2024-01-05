Good Grief ending explained: Did Marcus get over his husband?

Dan Levy, the star of Schitt's Creek, returned this year on Netflix with his beautiful portrayal of love and loss in Good Grief, which premiered globally on January 5, 2024. A tender portrait of a man reeling from the loss of his husband and the subsequent cycles of grief that keep haunting him, this film has already garnered positive attention from critics.

But the entire journey of the film was also a very important one, with Dan Levy's Marcus in the middle of an unbreakable circle with grief weighing him down. Essentially, Good Grief is the story of three friends on a trip to Paris, where all three rediscover themselves and Marcus learns to deal with his grief.

Yes, the film ends with Marcus finally moving on, or rather, starting to move on, in the right direction. The film also ended the character arcs of Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel) beautifully.

Good Grief ends on a soft note that resonates with reality much more than fiction

From the very start, Good Grief was all about being human and embracing the human side. Like all three semi-flawed, semi-confused characters, the plot of the film also moved with a human tenderness that is hard to describe.

But the development of the characters and the slow unbundling of the concentrated grief were the primary points of the film. When the film came to its natural conclusion, things had naturally changed for all three characters involved in the plot.

For Marcus, it was making even the slightest change in the right direction after spending a long time in the shadow of a grief that seemed to never diminish. One of the arcs that shines in the second half of the film is with Marc and Theo (Arnaud Valois), the guy he meets in France.

Though it seems like a romantic development, by the end of the film, things are left quite ambiguous between the two. But the big change that does take place is Marcus picking up painting again, which points to him embracing his individuality again. It also signifies Marc finally doing things for himself. This simple gesture speaks a lot about Marcus moving on from his grief.

It is very evident that he is far from moving on completely, especially as grief is not something that comes or goes overnight. But the ending did imply the start of a long process, which will ultimately, someday, free Marcus of his burden.

Where do Sophie and Thomas end up in Good Grief?

The finale of Good Grief also treated Thomas and Sophie's characters with great panache. The two characters, who also had a great build-up throughout the film, ended up having their respective happy endings.

Sophie got back together with Terrance as they arrived at Marc's gallery to see his paintings. Just before this, Sophie had also revealed to her friends that she had lied about the breakup and that it was Terrance who dumped her, not the other way around.

As for Thomas, he also goes into a new relationship, which he introduces to the viewers at the end of the film.

All in all, Good Grief ended on a good note for everybody involved.

Good Grief is currently streaming on Netflix.