"Good riddance": Netizens react as Mitch McConnell to step down as Republican Senate leader in November

On Wednesday, February 28, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on the Senate floor that he would be stepping down as Republican leader of the Senate in November. This would bring an end to the 82-year-old's historic 17-year stint in the position.

McConnell infamously went viral multiple times last year for abruptly freezing and appearing disoriented in the midst of his speeches. Social media users, who were calling for him to step down after his first freezing incident, were therefore ecstatic at the announcement.

Interestingly, people from both ends of the political spectrum seemed to be happy with McConnell's decision. One X user expressed that it was "good riddance."

Netizens unite to rejoice over Mitch McConnell stepping down

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has served in the position for 17 years. In 2023, he became the longest-serving Senate party leader in the history of the United States. McConnell has been in the Senate for 40 years, after being elected for the first time, way back in 1984. This makes him the longest-serving senator to represent Kentucky.

However, McConnell announced on the set floor on Wednesday that his 17-year stint was coming to an end. The 82-year-old reflected on the beginning of his time in the Senate and his relationship with President Ronald Reagan, before stating:

"As I have been thinking about when I would deliver some news to the Senate, I always imagined a moment when I had total clarity and peace about the sunset of my work,"

He added:

"A moment when I am certain I have helped preserve the ideals I so strongly believe. It arrived today."

He emotionally reminisced about how he could never imagine when he arrived in the Senate in '84 that he would become the longest-serving senator to represent Kentucky. He further stated:

"One of life’s most underappreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter,"

Mitch McConnel declared:

"So I stand before you today Mr. President and my colleagues...to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate."

Mitch McConnell's announcement seemed to have brought together people from both ends of the political spectrum, as everybody agreed that it was the right call, although not for the same reasons.

Many netizens rejoiced at the announcement and trolled the 82-year-old, saying "good riddance," while others recalled a few things McConnell did that they liked. They responded to @mmpadellan's tweet about the politician's announcement.

Mitch McConnell will hold office until a new leader is selected for the new term

The politician revealed that he would continue his job until a new leader is selected in November to take the helm next January.

An emotionally overwhelmed McConnell stated that he loved the Senate and that it's been his life. After all this time, he still felt the thrill of walking onto the Senate floor, knowing that each of them had the honor to represent their states and do important work for the country. However, he also noted:

"Father Time remains undefeated. I am no longer the young man sitting in the back, hoping colleagues would remember my name. It is time for the next generation of leadership."

He humorously added:

"I still have enough gas in the tank to thoroughly disappoint my critics and I intend to do so with all the enthusiasm which they have become accustomed."

Mitch McConnell came under scrutiny last year when he initially froze abruptly and appeared lost during a Senate GOP leadership press conference in July. The scrutiny and calls for his retirement only doubled when this happened once again during a news conference in Washington the very next month.