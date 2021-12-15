'Good Sam' cast list: Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs, and others star in upcoming medical drama

CBS is gearing up for the new year with a new TV series Good Sam. On paper, Good Sam is a medical drama that essentially involves a father-daughter tension and involves intense drama.

The show looks to engage in an emotional angle from the start, unlike most medical drams that develop it over time. The trailer for the show looks very promising with a stellar cast and has veteran crew members like Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Katie Wech, Tamra Davis, John Weber, and Frank Siracusa.

The medical drama was created by Katie Wech and stars some big names in the US television industry.

Sophia Bush as Dr. Sam Griffith

Sofia Bush, who is well known for her roles in shows like One Tree Hill and Partners and in films like Van Wilder, stars as the protagonist and titular character in Good Sam. The veteran actress also appeared in shows like Chicaco PD, Law and Order and Love.

Her character involves being both professionally and emotionally very adept in this take on medical drama by CBS.

Jason Isaacs as Rob "Griff" Griffith

The true big name on the cast list is Jason Isaacs. The veteran actor, who has done almost all types of roles in TV and Cinema, stars as Dr. Sam's father and the head of the hospital, Rob Griffith.

Viewers having trouble remembering him can just think of the viscious "Lucius Malfoy" from the Harry Potter series. He has TV shows like Capital CIty and The Heroic Legend of Arislan.

Isaacs is one of the main characters of Good Sam and the fan favorite actor looks to make it worth everyone's expectations.

Michael Stahl-David as Dr. Caleb Tucker

Michael Stahl David plays one of the most important characters in Good Sam. The familiar face of David can be recognized from popular TV shows like Law and Order: Criminal Intent and The Black Donovans.

He made a landmark appearance in Netflix's very popular true-crime drama Narcos.

Supporting cast of 'Good Sam'

The supporting cast of Good Sam includes the likes of Wendy Crewson, Edwin Hodge, Davi Santos, Skye P. Marshall and Omar Maskati among others.

Good Sam premieres on CBS network on January 5, 2021. Stay tuned for more updates.

