Where to watch 'Good Sam'? Release date, trailer and more 

Another medical drama is on its way to TV screens, with CBS's latest series, 'Good Sam'.

Created by Katie Wech, this US-based TV show will follow the passionate Dr. Sam Griffith as she excels in her medical duties while struggling with personal baggage in her workplace.

The synopsis of the show hints at a very interesting conflict with Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush), who works at her own father's hospital.

Here's all that is known about the series so far.

When is 'Good Sam' set to release?

Good Sam is set to premiere on the CBS channel and on the official streaming site of the CBS network on January 5, 2022. The show will focus on a personal angle from the very start and that is what makes it more unique than other medical shows that have come and gone over the past few years.

Good Sam's executive producers include some big names like Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Katie Wech, Tamra Davis, John Weber and Frank Siracusa.

The official synopsis of the show released by CBS reads:

"Dr. Sam Griffith excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss falls into a coma. When her former boss wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising the egotistical surgeon who never acknowledged her stellar talent.

Matters are complicated further by the fact that the caustic and arrogant Dr. Rob 'Griff' Griffith, also happens to be her father. As Griff defies Sam's authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal the hearts of their patients."

'Good Sam' official trailer from CBS

The trailer hints at the evident tension between the father-daughter duo. The trailer also sees some high-tension scenes related to the profession. Good Sam is a very exciting prospect for TV show enthusiasts for the start of the coming year.

The cast of the show includes some stellar performers like Jason Isaacs, David Santos and Omar Maskati, among others.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider