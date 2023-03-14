Freeform's Good Trouble is all set to return with its fifth season on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 10 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The fourth season concluded in September last year, and since then, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the new installment after it was renewed for season 5 in August 2022.

The series is a spinoff of the family drama series, The Fosters, and tells the story of Callie and Mariana, who begin a new phase in their lives as they move to Los Angeles. It stars Maia Mitchell and Mariana Adams Foster in the lead roles.

Freeform's Good Trouble season 5: Trailer maintains intense and dramatic tone

Freeform dropped the official teaser trailer for Good Trouble season 5 on March 9, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous important events set to unfold in the show this season. The trailer begins on a frightening note with a tagline that says:

''Everything changes with one shot.''

The trailer then goes on to briefly depict several pivotal scenes from the new season. It seems like someone was shot, but the trailer doesn't reveal who the person is.

The trailer sheds light on the aftermath of the incident and how it has affected various characters. Overall, it maintains a highly intense and dramatic tone that fans of the show would be familiar with.

Based on the official trailer, viewers can look forward to an emotional and haunting season replete with a number of twists and turns that'll keep you on the edge of your seats. After the release of the season premiere, the show is expected to follow a weekly-release format, with a new episode dropping every Thursday.

More details about Good Trouble plot and cast

Good Trouble follows the lives of protagonists Callie and Mariana as they deal with a number of new challenges, both personal and professional, after moving to Los Angeles. It depicts their emotional bond and how they support each other through the most stressful period.

Here's a short synopsis of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Good Trouble'' follows Callie and Mariana as they embark on the next adventure in their lives in Los Angeles. Mariana tackles the male-dominated world of tech, and Callie faces the harsh realities of the legal system as she clerks for a federal judge.''

The description further states:

''After moving to The Coterie in downtown Los Angeles, Callie and Mariana realize that living on their own is not all it's cracked up to be. Although they have new neighbors, new romances, and new challenges, the sisters must rely on each other to navigate the City of Angels.''

The series stars Maia Mitchell in one of the lead roles as Callie Adams Foster. Mitchell's performance throughout the four seasons has received high praise from viewers and critics. Apart from Good Trouble, she is known for her performances in The Fosters, Trapped, and many more.

Featuring alongside Mitchell in another key role is actress Cierra Ramirez as Mariana Adams Foster. Other supporting cast members include Zuri Adele as Malika Williams, Tommy Martinez as Gael Martinez, and many more.

Viewers can watch Good Trouble season 5 on Freeform on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes