Freeform's new drama series, The Watchful Eye, is all set to premiere on the channel on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 9 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend.

The show tells the story of a young woman who starts working as a live-in nanny for a wealthy family in Manhattan. However, she gradually learns that people in the family are not as simple and innocent as they may seem.

The Watchful Eye stars Mariel Molino in the lead role, along with several others playing significant supporting roles. The series is helmed by popular producer and writer Julie Durk.

The Watchful Eye trailer maintains a tense and scary tone

On January 12, 2023, Freeform dropped the official trailer for The Watchful Eye, and it offers a peek into the numerous chilling events set to unfold in the show. The trailer opens with a shocking murder mystery as it begins with the shot of a woman's body.

One character then goes on to say that it was her niece who died and that she believed she'd been ''pushed off the ledge.'' The mystery brilliantly sets the tone for the show as it quickly introduces a lot of characters whilst keeping their motives a secret.

No major spoilers are revealed in the trailer, but it does tease a number of incredibly tense and frightening moments that are likely to stay with the viewer for a long time.

Overall, it maintains a tense and scary tone that fans of horror and psychological thrillers would certainly love. Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to ABC Press:

''The Watchful Eye'' follows Elena Santos, a young woman with a complicated past, maneuvering her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan. She quickly learns that everyone in the mysterious building has deadly secrets and ulterior motives. What they don’t know, however, is that Elena has some shocking secrets of her own.''

Based on the official trailer for The Watchful Eye and its synopsis, fans can expect a powerful mystery thriller that delves deep into the darkest corners of the human mind. The series' first two episodes will reportedly premiere on the same day, on January 30, 2023, following which it'll adopt a weekly-release format.

A quick look at The Watchful Eye cast and crew

The thriller series features Mariel Molino in the lead role as Elena Santos, who begins working as a full-time nanny for a rich New York family. But her life soon takes a shocking turn when certain disturbing secrets about the family she's working for are revealed.

Molino looks impressive in the trailer as she perfectly captures her character's fear and shock with remarkable ease. Her other notable film and TV acting credits include Promised Land, El juego de las llaves, and Crazy For Change, to name a few.

The rest of the supporting cast includes actors like Warren Christie, Amy Acker, and Kelly Bishop, among numerous others, playing key roles. Series creator Julie Durk is known for her work on Grace and Frankie, Conspiracy Theory, and many more.

Don't forget to catch The Watchful Eye on Freeform on Monday, January 30, 2023.

