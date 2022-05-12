Goop diaper joke leaves internet divided as $120 alpaca wool sends Twitter into meltdown 

On Wednesday, Gwenyth Paltrow’s Goop announced that they were launching a “luxury disposable diaper made of “alpaca wool and fastened with amber gemstones.” Netizens were shocked that the product was being sold for an outrageous $120 for a pack of 12. They also mocked the item, which claimed to contain “emotional-cleansing properties.”
Paltrow founded Goop in 2008. The controversial diaper announcement claimed:
“Meet The Diapér. Our new disposable diaper lined with virgin alpaca wool and fastened with amber gemstones, known for their ancient emotional-cleansing properties. Infused with a scent of jasmine and bergamot for a revitalized baby. Dropping tomorrow at 11 a.m. EST at $120 for a pack of 12.”
This is not the first time the lifestyle brand has sold a controversial product. In the past, the company has sold jade vaginal eggs for increasing se*ual energy and a candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina."
Gwenyth Paltrow claims Goop’s luxury diaper was a publicity stunt
The actress took to Instagram recently to confirm that the product announcement was a publicity stunt to bring attention to the high cost of diapers. She said in the video:
“Goop launched a luxury disposable diaper at $120 for a pack of 12 and there was a lot of outrage. Good. It was designed to piss us off. Because if treating diapers like a luxury makes you mad, so should taxing them like a luxury.”
The Iron Man actress brought attention to the fact that diapers are not treated as an essential item in 33 states and that it is “taxed like a luxury good.”
Though the company clarified that the diaper campaign was simply a tactic to spread awareness on Diaper Tax, netizens joked about the company selling luxury diapers in reality. Several Twitter users hilariously commented that they wanted the diaper in adult sizes as well.
Reacting to the luxury diaper, a few tweets read:
Goop starts conversation about Diaper Tax
Paltrow announced on Instagram that the lifestyle brand will be donating to non-profit organization Baby2Baby which is attempting to abolish the Diaper Tax. The Instagram post included the tag- “#ChangeTheDiaperTax.”
On the company’s official website they claimed that they priced their fictional diapers at $120 dollars as it was the price diaper tax that could cost a family annually. The website also announced that Baby2Baby has been manufacturing its own diapers since the pandemic came to be as:
“diaper requests have skyrocketed 505 percent. National shortages exacerbated the need. So Baby2Baby began manufacturing their own diapers, produced at a fraction of the cost to increase the number of children they serve.”
Goop announced that their donations will support Baby2Baby’s effort in curbing “formula shortage and other issues facing families in need.”