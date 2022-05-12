Goop diaper joke leaves internet divided as $120 alpaca wool sends Twitter into meltdown 

On Wednesday, Gwenyth Paltrow’s Goop announced that they were launching a “luxury disposable diaper made of “alpaca wool and fastened with amber gemstones.” Netizens were shocked that the product was being sold for an outrageous $120 for a pack of 12. They also mocked the item, which claimed to contain “emotional-cleansing properties.”

Paltrow founded Goop in 2008. The controversial diaper announcement claimed:

“Meet The Diapér. Our new disposable diaper lined with virgin alpaca wool and fastened with amber gemstones, known for their ancient emotional-cleansing properties. Infused with a scent of jasmine and bergamot for a revitalized baby. Dropping tomorrow at 11 a.m. EST at $120 for a pack of 12.”

This is not the first time the lifestyle brand has sold a controversial product. In the past, the company has sold jade vaginal eggs for increasing se*ual energy and a candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina."

Gwenyth Paltrow claims Goop’s luxury diaper was a publicity stunt

The actress took to Instagram recently to confirm that the product announcement was a publicity stunt to bring attention to the high cost of diapers. She said in the video:

“Goop launched a luxury disposable diaper at $120 for a pack of 12 and there was a lot of outrage. Good. It was designed to piss us off. Because if treating diapers like a luxury makes you mad, so should taxing them like a luxury.”

The Iron Man actress brought attention to the fact that diapers are not treated as an essential item in 33 states and that it is “taxed like a luxury good.”

Though the company clarified that the diaper campaign was simply a tactic to spread awareness on Diaper Tax, netizens joked about the company selling luxury diapers in reality. Several Twitter users hilariously commented that they wanted the diaper in adult sizes as well.

Reacting to the luxury diaper, a few tweets read:

Laura Bassett @LEBassett The funniest thing about the “Goop dropped a bejeweled fur-lined diaper” joke is that we all fully believed Goop would drop a bejeweled fur-lined diaper The funniest thing about the “Goop dropped a bejeweled fur-lined diaper” joke is that we all fully believed Goop would drop a bejeweled fur-lined diaper

ce n'est pas erica @sourhoestarter wake up babe ….goop just released a $10 alpaca wool diaper wake up babe ….goop just released a $10 alpaca wool diaper https://t.co/hU4uKctTsp

New York Times Pitchbot @DougJBalloon Recommendations From Wirecutter | What better way to fill up a $120 Goop diapér than by feeding your baby from a $400 can of eBay-sourced Similác? Recommendations From Wirecutter | What better way to fill up a $120 Goop diapér than by feeding your baby from a $400 can of eBay-sourced Similác?

Jay Reyna @JayReyna I want to be buried in the goop diaper I want to be buried in the goop diaper

Megan Morrone @meganmorrone The Goop Diaper thing is a joke and not a particularly funny joke. If it was an experiment to see how fast they could raise people’s blood pressure, make them mad or sad for no reason in a time when we have lots of real reasons to feel sad and mad, then it worked! The Goop Diaper thing is a joke and not a particularly funny joke. If it was an experiment to see how fast they could raise people’s blood pressure, make them mad or sad for no reason in a time when we have lots of real reasons to feel sad and mad, then it worked!

Jake Gyllenhaal (Dylan O’Briens Version) @mermaiidsteph



I mean, she's still crying, but at least now I've confirmed it's because she's hungry and not because of her repressed anger and annoyance towards me. When my baby starts crying I just change her into @goop le diapér and she's instantly emotionally cleansed.I mean, she's still crying, but at least now I've confirmed it's because she's hungry and not because of her repressed anger and annoyance towards me. When my baby starts crying I just change her into @goop le diapér and she's instantly emotionally cleansed. I mean, she's still crying, but at least now I've confirmed it's because she's hungry and not because of her repressed anger and annoyance towards me.

⚔️ 𝔪𝔞𝔡𝔦𝔰𝔬𝔫 ⚔️ @Madiswan I don’t need to know if the Goop diaper is a gag or not - I need to know if it’s intended for babies or adults I don’t need to know if the Goop diaper is a gag or not - I need to know if it’s intended for babies or adults

Mary Bicknell @MaryBicknell2 The Goop "diaper" is a tasteless joke. Parents are searching for baby formula and trying to stretch a food budget that is growing ever pricier. Gweneth, you gooped all over yourself. #GoopDiaperJoke The Goop "diaper" is a tasteless joke. Parents are searching for baby formula and trying to stretch a food budget that is growing ever pricier. Gweneth, you gooped all over yourself. #GoopDiaperJoke

smart girl @Xistentialspice devastated the goop diaper isn’t real devastated the goop diaper isn’t real

Goop starts conversation about Diaper Tax

Paltrow announced on Instagram that the lifestyle brand will be donating to non-profit organization Baby2Baby which is attempting to abolish the Diaper Tax. The Instagram post included the tag- “#ChangeTheDiaperTax.”

On the company’s official website they claimed that they priced their fictional diapers at $120 dollars as it was the price diaper tax that could cost a family annually. The website also announced that Baby2Baby has been manufacturing its own diapers since the pandemic came to be as:

“diaper requests have skyrocketed 505 percent. National shortages exacerbated the need. So Baby2Baby began manufacturing their own diapers, produced at a fraction of the cost to increase the number of children they serve.”

Goop announced that their donations will support Baby2Baby’s effort in curbing “formula shortage and other issues facing families in need.”

