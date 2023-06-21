Gotham Knights episode 12 recap: Were our heroes arrested? 

Even though Gotham Knights has been an intense experience so far, it was recently announced that the show has been cancelled after just one season. The series showcases the exploits of Turner Hayes and his friends as they take over as the new saviors of Gotham City after the murder of Batman.

The latest episode, titled City of Owls, saw Turner and his friends getting arrested on multiple charges. Things look terrible for them as nobody knows what's in for them next. Episode 12, which aired on Tuesday, June 20, was directed by Ben Hernandez Bray and written by Brooke Pohl along with Amy Do Thurlow.

Gotham Knights episode 12 recap: What was Rebecca's big announcement?

Episode 12 of Gotham Knights began with celebrations of Lincoln March being re-elected as District Attorney. After the news of Harvey Dent's affair with Duela's mother went public previously, there was no chance the former was going to become DA. While this was going on, Lincon's wife Rebecca was resurrecting several more Talons in secret.

Back at the attic when everyone was discussing the incidents that transpired the previous day, the heroes suddenly heard a beep sound coming from somewhere around them. Upon further investigation, they realized it was coming from a satellite battery. Robin had planted a camera on Turner the day he and Duela went to the Court of Owls meeting. The camera was taken away by Lincoln March.

Harper and Stephane decided to retrieve the camera from Lincoln March's home but just when they reached there and got hold of it, they were chased by guards. They fled and entered a secret room and discovered a coffin. They realized that the coffin contained Brody, who was well alive.

Brody came out of the coffin and told Harper and Steph that the real mastermind of everything was not his father Lincoln but his mother Rebecca. The guards showed up here too and shot Brody, but since the latter had electrum in his veins, he was left unharmed.

Brody was taken to the attic and all of them realized that the Court of Owls were having a meeting on a secret floor in the Wayne Tower. Turner informed Harvey Dent about this and all of them decided to show up and disrupt the meeting. At the Court of Owls meeting, Rebbeca announced that she was glad her husband had become District Attorney. But her big announcement was that she had resurrected not one but several Talons.

Lincoln, who was not happy about this, called his wife's move wreckless. But Rebecca just poisoned Lincoln instead. When the heroes arrived at the scene, they discovered that the talons had killed the court members. Harvey showed up and met Rebecca, who revealed that she was immortal and loved and wanted to be with him.

But Harvey rejected her because she was just a murderer. At the end of the episode, the cops arrived and arrested our heroes. When Duella heard this, she decided to help her friends but her mother just drugged her and prevented her from leaving.

Gotham Knights synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Gotham Knights reads as:

"Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes is framed for his killing. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent and the GCPD hot on his trail, Turner must rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown, and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley."

It further continues:

"However, they soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights."

Gotham Knights was developed by Natalie Abrams, Chad Fiveash, and James Stoteraux.

