Gotham Knights episode 2 recap: Could Turner and his group prove their innocence? 

Cullen, Duela, Harper, and Turner are in huge trouble. Initially, the cops were after the group on suspicion of Batman's murder, but now they think that the fugitives also killed and dismembered Detective Ford and his men.

Even in the latest episode of Gotham Knights, the group just isn't able to prove their innocence.

The dreaded Court of Owls also wants all our heroes dead. There is something about this criminal organization that they don't want anyone to learn about, especially Turner.

This episode of Gotham Knights was titled Scene of the Crime. It aired on March 22, 2023, on The CW.

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead.

Gotham Knights episode 2 recap: Can Turner trust Robin?

The episode begins with the Gotham City police department doing a thorough investigation of Wayne Manor after the murder of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman. They discovered the bat cave and were in awe of the secret chamber in the heart of the city.

Meanwhile, our heroes needed to upgrade their outfits so robbing a store didn't seem like a terrible decision.

While picking up what they wanted, the security alarm went off and the team had to flee the scene. Robin, aka Carrie Kelley, met them outside the store and they got back to the clock tower. They had taken shelter in this location but knew they were not safe. As they discussed among themselves what to do next, Turner revealed that his friend Stephanie was helping them.

Stephanie, who was at Gotham Academy at the time, had a word with Brody March, who voiced her concerns. Stephanie then showed up to the attic of the clock tower and revealed that their plan to prove themselves innocent would not work since the police had emptied the entire Batcave.

Back in the police department, Harvey Dent and Commissioner Soto learned that Ford and five other men had been brutally murdered and dismembered, and the entire suspicion turned towards the fugitives. Meanwhile, in the clock tower's attic, Robin told the group about Batman's journals, which could give them a lead.

The journals were hidden in a secret compartment at Wayne Tower. To get it, the group devised a plan that sounded good on paper but was practically dangerous. Elsewhere, Stephanie was taken to the police department for questioning because she had previously hacked into Gotham's bank servers.

Our heroes then took a Wayne Security car and get to Wayne Tower. Robin and Turner went to Batman's office and discovered his journal, but surprisingly learned nothing about The Court of Owls.

Back in the car, Duella tells Harper and Cullen that she had a buyer for the expensive watch they had stolen.

While Stephanie was being interrogated by Harvey, Robin and Turner were attacked by the same mysterious masked operative who killed Ford. Moreover, even the police were heading to the building. Harper and Cullen showed up to help the other two. The four escaped the building through the window.

Duella tried to sell the watch, but the man she met pointed a gun at her. Suddenly, the masked operative showed up and killed the man. Duella locked herself in the Wayne Security car she used to reach the location and was safe for a while, until the masked man began plotting how to blow the car up. Thankfully, Robin, Turner, Harper, and Cullen arrived and saved her.

Stephanie was pardoned because Brody March told the police that it was he who hacked the banks' servers. Turner and Stephanie discussed the journal and we learned that the last pages of it were torn so that Turner could not get access to that information.

In the end, it was shockingly revealed that the person who tore those pages was none other than Robin.

Thus our heroes couldn't prove their innocence in the latest episode and time is certainly not on their side.

The next episode of Gotham Knights airs on March 28, 2023.

