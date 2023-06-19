Gotham Knights episode 12 release date, air time, plot, and more details

The 12th episode of Gotham Knights is all set to premiere on The CW on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The series focuses on the aftermath of the death of Bruce Wayne, following which his beloved adopted son, along with other allies, sets out to protect the city of Gotham from various sinister forces looking to wreak havoc.

It depicts the numerous challenges he faces as he's determined to continue his father's mission. Actor Oscar Morgan plays the lead role in the series alongside numerous others who portray important supporting characters. It is helmed by Natalie Abrams, Chad Fiveash, and James Stoteraux.

Gotham Knights episode 12 will focus on the gang uncovering new evidence

A short 21-second promo for Gotham Knights offers a peek into the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the latest episode. The upcoming episode, titled City of Owls, will focus on the team trying to uncover evidence that could reveal their innocence.

Elsewhere, Harvey finds a lead that could help him figure out what exactly happened on that fateful night when Bruce Wayne was killed. Here's a short synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''The team springs into action after uncovering the existence of evidence that could clear their names; Harvey follows a lead that could help him finally piece together what happened the night Bruce Wayne was murdered.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Daddy Issues, depicted Duela's reunion with her mother. The meet-up wasn't all that pleasant as she learned some shocking truth that forever changed her.

Elsewhere, tension rose between Harper and Stephanie as the latter was forced to make a pivotal decision that could change her life forever. With things getting increasingly intense with every episode, fans can expect the remaining episodes of the season to be full of drama as the show heads toward its conclusion. The series was canceled earlier this month.

A quick look at Gotham Knights' plot and cast

Gotham Knights tells the story of Bruce Wayne's adopted son, Turner Hayes, who, following his father's death, teams up with Cullen Row, Duela, and Harper, to protect Gotham City from crime and violence. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' description of the series:

''Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes is framed for his killing.''

The description further reads:

''With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent and the GCPD hot on his trail, Turner must rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown, and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley. However, they soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.''

The show's cast includes actors like Oscar Morgan, Navia Robinson, Olivia Rose Keegan, Tyler DiChiara, Fallon Smythe, and many others.

Viewers can watch the latest episode of Gotham Knights on The CW on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes