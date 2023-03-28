Gotham Knights episode 3 on The CW: Release date, time, promo, what to expect, and more

Gotham Knights, the highly stirring new crime action superhero series is all set to make its arrival with its upcoming 3rd episode on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time, exclusively on The CW Channel.

Developed by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams, the show has garnered a lot of positive attention from viewers due to its exhilarating storyline and exciting characters.

It is safe to say that followers of Gotham Knights have been buzzing with thrill to see what the new episode 3 will bring to the table, especially after Gotham Knights season 1 episode 2, titled, Scene of the Crime, had some pretty immersing sets of events, including Turner, Cullen, Harper, Duela and Carrie heading back to the crime scene, in search of Bruce Wayne's journals.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in and find out all about the third episode of the new series' 3rd season before the episode debuts on The CW Network.

Gotham Knights season 1 episode 3 has been titled, Under Pressure

Gotham Knights season 1 episode 3 plot explored

Scheduled to air on The CW this Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET, the highly anticipated episode 3 of the show's season 1 has been titled, Under Pressure. Natalie Abrams has served as the writer of the episode, while the episode has been directed by Lauren Petzke.

The official synopsis for season 1's 3rd episode, given by The CW, reads as follows:

"The Mutant Gang retaliates against Gotham by taking hostages at the annual Founder's Gala; the team uncovers a possible connection between the Court of Owls and the death of another Wayne family member; Harvey makes a big decision about his future."

The official synopsis provides viewers with hints about what is about to come their way in the new episode and by the looks of it, it is quite evident that the episode will be full of a series of exhilarating events as the audience will see the gang retaliating against Gotham at the annual Founder's Gala by taking some hostages.

The new episode will also see the team unveiling a shocking truth about the demise of another member of the Wayne family. In the upcoming episode, viewers will also witness Harvy trying to make a significant decision regarding his future.

Thus, the audience is in for an engaging new episode.

Take a closer look at the Gotham Knights season 1 cast list

The intriguing cast members of the show's first season entail:

Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes

Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley / Robin

Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent

Fallon Smythe as Harper Row

Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown

Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row

Misha Collins as Harvey Dent

Rahart Adams as Brody March

The series premiered on The CW on March 14, 2023. The show's official description reads as follows:

"In the wake of Bruce Wayne's death, his adopted son Turner Hayes forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all accused of a murder they didn't commit by district attorney Harvey Dent. These kids work in an attempt to clear their names and find out who really killed Bruce Wayne."

Don't forget to catch episode 3 of Gotham Knights season 1, which will arrive on The CW this Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes