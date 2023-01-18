Governors Ball 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy, price, and more

The Governors Ball festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 iteration. The New York festival is scheduled to take place from June 9 to June 11 this year and will feature over 60 acts, including Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Diplo, and Lil Baby, among others.

The Governors Ball festival will be held at a new venue at Corona Park in New York. For the previous two years, the festival was held at Citi Field. The musical sets will take place in a parkside setting with trees and grassy fields, offering accessibility via various public transportation options.

In a statement, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said:

“We’re big steppers here in Queens, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Odesza and a litany of other iconic artists to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for Governors Ball 2023 this June.”

He further added, noting:

“Beyond hosting some of the world’s most popular musicians and enjoying the economic activity that Governors Ball will generate across Queens, we’re also deeply grateful for the festival’s partnership with local organizations like the Queens Night Market, [non-profits] Chhaya and Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective to elevate our local food vendors and our community groups doing critical empowerment work every day.”

Governors Ball 2023 Lineup will feature over 60 acts

The Governors' Ball lineup will feature 60 artists throughout the course of three days, including headliners such as Lizzo, Odesza, and Kendrick Lamar. More artists include Pusha T, Lil Baby, and Diplo, among others. Check out the artists set to perform at the festival:

Friday, June 9, 2023:

Lizzo

Lil Uzi Vert

HAIM

Diplo

Omar Apollo

Kim Petras

Eladio Carrión

Joey Bada$$

Davido

070 Shake

Tai Verdes

Saba

Alexander 23

PJ Morton

MICHELLE

Maxo Kream

KayCyy

Matt Maltese

Awfbeat

School of Rock Queens

PhatJazz

Saturday, June 10, 2020:

ODESZA

Lil Baby

aespa

Rina Sawayama

Lauv

Oliver Tree

Finneas

Kenny Beats

Koffee

Snail Mail

Amber Mark

Syd

Suki Waterhouse

KennyHoopla

Lovejoy

EVAN GIIA

Sarah Kinsley

Flipturn

The Amazons

Zolita

Sunday, June, 2023:

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Nas X

Giveon

Sofi Tukker

Pusha T

girl in red

Central Cee

Tems

PinkPantheress

Black Midi

Sabrina Claudio

LÉON

Phony Ppl

Cat Burns

Maude Latour

Coast Contra

Charlie Burg

Ella Jane

Haiku Hands

School of Rock Brooklyn

Tickets for the Governors Ball Festival: Presale, price, and more

Tickets for the festival are available in various categories with the addition of a general admission plus category. Tickets for Citi card members will be available from January 19 at 11.59 am ET.

lovejoy updates! 🎗️ @LVJYupdating Lovejoy are going to be at The Governors Ball music festival on the 10th of June this year! Lovejoy are going to be at The Governors Ball music festival on the 10th of June this year! https://t.co/vNzltzS5Q4

A presale for Citi card members will be available from January 19 at 11.59 pm ET via the festival’s website. Additionally, an early access fan presale will be available from January 19 at 10.00 am ET, which will be followed by a general on sale.

Tickets for the Governors ball festival are priced as follows:

1-day General Admission tickets are priced at $139

3-day General Admission tickets are priced at $279

1-day General Admission Plus tickets are priced at $239

3-day General Admission Plus tickets are priced at $479

1-day VIP tickets are priced at $339

3-day VIP tickets are priced at $739

3-day Platinum tickets are priced at $2499

The festival has also collaborated with Queens Night Market, and attendees will be able to enjoy a number of Night Market favorites at the festival.

Poll : 0 votes