Governors Ball 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy, price, and more

The Governors Ball festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 iteration. The New York festival is scheduled to take place from June 9 to June 11 this year and will feature over 60 acts, including Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Diplo, and Lil Baby, among others.
The Governors Ball festival will be held at a new venue at Corona Park in New York. For the previous two years, the festival was held at Citi Field. The musical sets will take place in a parkside setting with trees and grassy fields, offering accessibility via various public transportation options.
In a statement, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said:
“We’re big steppers here in Queens, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Odesza and a litany of other iconic artists to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for Governors Ball 2023 this June.”
He further added, noting:
“Beyond hosting some of the world’s most popular musicians and enjoying the economic activity that Governors Ball will generate across Queens, we’re also deeply grateful for the festival’s partnership with local organizations like the Queens Night Market, [non-profits] Chhaya and Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective to elevate our local food vendors and our community groups doing critical empowerment work every day.”
Governors Ball 2023 Lineup will feature over 60 acts
The Governors' Ball lineup will feature 60 artists throughout the course of three days, including headliners such as Lizzo, Odesza, and Kendrick Lamar. More artists include Pusha T, Lil Baby, and Diplo, among others. Check out the artists set to perform at the festival:
Friday, June 9, 2023:
- Lizzo
- Lil Uzi Vert
- HAIM
- Diplo
- Omar Apollo
- Kim Petras
- Eladio Carrión
- Joey Bada$$
- Davido
- 070 Shake
- Tai Verdes
- Saba
- Alexander 23
- PJ Morton
- MICHELLE
- Maxo Kream
- KayCyy
- Matt Maltese
- Awfbeat
- School of Rock Queens
- PhatJazz
Saturday, June 10, 2020:
- ODESZA
- Lil Baby
- aespa
- Rina Sawayama
- Lauv
- Oliver Tree
- Finneas
- Kenny Beats
- Koffee
- Snail Mail
- Amber Mark
- Syd
- Suki Waterhouse
- KennyHoopla
- Lovejoy
- EVAN GIIA
- Sarah Kinsley
- Flipturn
- The Amazons
- Zolita
Sunday, June, 2023:
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Nas X
- Giveon
- Sofi Tukker
- Pusha T
- girl in red
- Central Cee
- Tems
- PinkPantheress
- Black Midi
- Sabrina Claudio
- LÉON
- Phony Ppl
- Cat Burns
- Maude Latour
- Coast Contra
- Charlie Burg
- Ella Jane
- Haiku Hands
- School of Rock Brooklyn
Tickets for the Governors Ball Festival: Presale, price, and more
Tickets for the festival are available in various categories with the addition of a general admission plus category. Tickets for Citi card members will be available from January 19 at 11.59 am ET.
A presale for Citi card members will be available from January 19 at 11.59 pm ET via the festival’s website. Additionally, an early access fan presale will be available from January 19 at 10.00 am ET, which will be followed by a general on sale.
Tickets for the Governors ball festival are priced as follows:
- 1-day General Admission tickets are priced at $139
- 3-day General Admission tickets are priced at $279
- 1-day General Admission Plus tickets are priced at $239
- 3-day General Admission Plus tickets are priced at $479
- 1-day VIP tickets are priced at $339
- 3-day VIP tickets are priced at $739
- 3-day Platinum tickets are priced at $2499
The festival has also collaborated with Queens Night Market, and attendees will be able to enjoy a number of Night Market favorites at the festival.