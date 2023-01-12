Puscifer Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

American rock band Puscifer has announced a tour scheduled to take place this year. The US leg of the tour will kick off on May 18 in Florida and run up to June 3 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The European leg will begin a week later, on June 10 in Dublin, Ireland, and will wrap up on July 7 in Madrid at the Mad Cool Festival.

Puscifer will be backed by the electronic band Night Club on all tour dates, except for the festival dates.

Presale for the US leg of Puscifer's tour will go live on January 18 at 10.00 am PT, and general ticket sales will begin on January 20 at 10.00 am PT via Ticketmaster.

Puscifer will kick off their tour on May 18 in Florida

Puscifer will carry out their tour on two legs beginning with their US tour, followed up with their European tour.

May 18 – Daytona Beach, FL at Welcome to Rockville

May 23 – Asheville, NC at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

May 27 – Columbus, OH at Sonic Temple Festival

May 28 – Northfield, OH at MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

May 30 – Rochester, NY at Kodak Center Main Theater

June 01 – Baltimore, MD at The Lyric Baltimore

June 02 – Atlantic City, NJ at Hard Rock Casino

June 03 – Bethlehem, PA at Wind Creek Event Center

June 10 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Olympia Theatre

June 12 – Glasgow, UK at O2 Academy Glasgow

June 13 – Manchester UK at Manchester Academy

June 15 – London, UK at TBA

June 17 – Clisson, FR at Hellfest

June 20 – Copenhagen, DK at Vega

June 21 – Stockholm, SE at Fryshuset

June 26 – Hamburg, DE at Docks

June 27 – Berlin, DE at Huxleys

June 28 – Berlin, DE at Huxleys

June 30 – Belfort, FR at Eurockeennes Festival

July 01 – Tilburg, NL at 013 Poppodium Tilburg

July 02 – Werchter, BE at Rock Werchter

July 04 – Barcelona, ES at Club Razzmatazz

July 06 – Lisbon, PT at Nos Alive Festival

July 07 – Madrid, ES at Mad Cool Festival

Puscifer has additionally revealed the video for the track A Singularity. The video of the song was directed by the band’s frontman Maynard Keenan. The video is a Memoriam to his pup MiHo.

Speaking about the video, Keenan in a statement said:

“On Oct. 7, 2021, I lost my Muse. Deadly Little MiHo lost her 2 year battle with pancreatitis and kidney disease. We thought we lost her in late 2019, so I panicked and wrote her this song. We were certain she was done for. But we were blessed with a second chance and a bit more time. I rarely share things like this. Too painful.”

He further added:

“But this one can’t be kept bottled up. As I have mentioned before, she has been hiding in most of my vocal tracks since 2005. She was either in or near the vocal booth every time I tracked. Her sigh, her bark, sniffle, sneeze. Her jingling collar. Her squeaky toys. Usually poorly timed.”

The track will feature on Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired, which is a re-imagining of Puscifer's 2020 album and will be released on March 31. It will also feature contributions from Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, and Tool’s Justin Chancellor, among others.

