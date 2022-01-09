GRAMMYs 2022 roundup: Best Rap Album

As part of the SKPop GRAMMYs roundup 2022, here is a glance at the category of Best Rap Album.

To Pimp A Butterfly, considered by many to be the greatest album of the 2010s, was crowned the winner in this category back in 2016. The album managed to feature political commentary as well as personal themes concerning racial inequality, African-American culture, depression and institutional discrimination.

Some of the nominees have the potential to join the esteemed club as future classics as well.

A brief glance at the nominees for this year's Grammy Awards for Best Rap Album

J. Cole – The Off-Season

J. Cole has been making albums with an aspiration to get a place among the big names of hip-hop. This new-age pioneer has been vocal about wanting to make future classics, and his past albums have been treated with that seriousness.

In The Off-Season, Cole lets his hair down and makes breezy work of his rhymes and collabs.

Drake – Certified Lover Boy (withdrawn)

Drake's Grammy nominations for the aforementioned album and the song Way 2 S*xy have been overshadowed by his withdrawal from the ceremony, due to non-recognition in the main categories.

The album is a staple Drake affair with groovy beats and rather forgettable lyrics. His feud with Kanye overshadowed the release. A clear winner emerged via public consensus, and it wasn't Drake.

Nas – King's Disease II

Nas' comeback continues with the sequel to his 2020 record King's DIsease II, with the iconic rapper reaching new heights. His storytelling is as crisp as ever, aided by fresh, contemporary production by Hit-Boy.

Having faced his fair share of criticism for past records, Nas makes a lean, mean, slick album almost impenetrable to criticism.

Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

The cover image of Tyler's new album is an ID for a character named Tyler Baudelaire, referencing the French poet Charles Pierre Baudelaire who Tyler is often compared to.

His new record is a cumulative apotheosis of his work, just as Igor was previously.

Kanye West – Donda

While divisive as a popular personality, Kanye's rap talent is undeniable. He also has the privilege of being one of the most creatively untethered artists out there. He took a month and a half to release Donda, changing the album over and over.

The resulting album, both minimalist and maximalist, vulnerable and bombastic, is a mixture of highlights and lethargy. It is perfectly indicative of West's divisive personality.

Edited by Danyal Arabi