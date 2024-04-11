Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise - Meet the cast

A new reality TV series, Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, is set to be released exclusively on Freeform on April 16, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET, and the next day on the streaming platform, Hulu. This new show is expected to bring drama, conflicts, arguments, and more to keep viewers hooked to the screen.

According to IMDB, the synopsis for Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise season 1 is as follows:

"S*xy and full of secrets, this alluring new docusoap follows a group of super-rich, up-and-coming locals, and expats as they navigate the turbulent waters of their relationships, friendships, and careers in the paradise that is Big Cayman."

The cast of the Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise

Elizabeth Chambers

Elizabeth Chambers has a background in journalism and is a 41-year-old Mykonos Steak Club owner. She will be part of major drama on the Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise season 1, as her ex-husband Armie Hammer's cheating scandals will be brought up on the show.

This is the first time Elizabeth is stepping into the reality TV world. In an exclusive interview with People, Elizabeth shared her experience on the show, saying:

"This is absolutely the antithesis of everything I've ever done, professionally speaking."

Selita Ebanks

The second cast member on the Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise is Selita Ebanks. Viewers might recognize Selita from her modeling career as she has been a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

During her interview with People magazine, Selita shared she was feeling insecure about being part of a reality TV show but has learned self-acceptance and self-love since then:

"I tried really hard not to be Mama Selita because I didn't want to be Debbie Downer. I wanted everybody to have a good time — just responsibly."

Courtney McTaggart

Courtney is also one of the island natives who spent most of her childhood there. She believes defending your name is important, especially in a town where rumors spread quickly. McTaggart also said she likes honesty and being straight to the point:

"It's actually not because I like drama, it's the opposite. I don't like it. But I'm also very to the point. If there's an elephant in the room, the best thing to do in such a small place like Cayman is to discuss it, to have a mature conversation."

Chelsea Flynn

During the filming of Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, Flynn tried to navigate her relationship with her boyfriend Tyson. She said everyone should convey how they feel and not feel bad about it.

"I discovered that I'm more resilient than I thought. I was able to show up every day despite what was going on behind the scenes as well as on the scenes, and I'm really proud of that."

Cass Lacelle

Lacelle is a marketing agency owner who has previously lived in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. She later moved to Grand Cayman and struggled financially. In the interview, Lacelle shared details of when she first moved:

"I stayed on a couch almost a full month until I started earning some money. I eventually started saving up money, and now here I am. It was crazy."

Craig Jervis

Craig is a 32-year-old island resident with Jamaican and Caymanian roots. On the show, he is considered extroverted and joyful. Craig thinks drama, arguments, and conflicts are inevitable in reality shows and told People magazine during his interview:

"You put together personalities like this friend group and [drama] is inevitable. As a matter of fact, I would suggest that we have cameras 24/7, 365. That would be some great content."

Aaron Bernardo

Another Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise cast member, Bernardo shared what his experience was like on the reality TV show. Along with his entrepreneurship journey, Bernardo believes he was "born for this." He told People magazine:

"I try not to stress, man. I'm just easygoing. Whatever happens, if it's gonna be, it's gonna be. I sleep good at night no matter what."

Julian Foster

33-year-old Julian has lived in the Cayman Islands since birth and currently co-owns Heights The Agency. In the show, Julian revealed he has navigated various conflicts with friends while being his authentic and unapologetic self:

"I didn't think I'd ever be prepared to watch myself on camera. I think you just kind of have a new appreciation for who you are."

Victoria Coleman

One of the cast members of Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise is Victoria, who moved to Grand Cayman in 2017 after completing her nursing degree. She is married to Trevor Coleman and faced hurdles in their relationship during the show. According to Victoria, she has "learned to let go and just be myself."

"Everything is so close-knit here. Everyone knows each other and hears all the stories," she told People.

Trevor Coleman

Trevor and his wife, Vicotria, are part of this new reality TV series, Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise. For Trevor, this experience was very eye-opening and tough at the same time. He shared how not the good and bad parts of his personality will now be available for the world to see:

"You're literally holding a mirror up to yourself; it's just a mirror that everyone else is looking through too. I saw parts of me that I liked and other parts of me that I decided I needed to work on."

Connor Bunney

Viewers might know DJ Connor Bunney by his stage name, the Decades of Perfume. The 31-year-old Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise contestant moved to Cayman in 2018 and believes everyone should be the authentic version of themselves. He wants to find romance during his time on the show.

"Who doesn't want to find romance? Who doesn't want to be loved and love? [But] the dating pool is very small, and that has it's natural issues," he told People magazine.

Teri Bilewitch

The radio personality on Z99 Grand Cayman, Bilewitch was previously a high school teacher and waitress. She is starring in this new series with her husband, Dillon Claassens. According to her, joining Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise as a couple put their relationship to the test.

She told People magazine:

"If things had been rocky, there's no way we would've ever done a show like this. Because you know that they're gonna put your relationship to a test. They're going to try to challenge you, to shake things up."

Dillon Claassens

House Hunters International: Cozy in the Cayman Islands star Dillon is a reality TV star who is also one of the cast members on Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise. During his interview, he told People magazine:

"If you've gone through your trials and tribulations and you are at a certain point in your life, you can give the advice. If our friends want to take it, then great."

Don't forget to stream Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise on Hulu.