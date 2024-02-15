NXT Superstar Lola Vice recently shared her thoughts on the new reality show, "Love & WWE."

The show offers viewers a sneak peek into the personal lives of the beloved WWE couple, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. The series centers around their journeys leading up to WrestleMania 39.

In an interview on the red carpet premiere with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Lola Vice showered the show with praise. She appreciated how both of them, being in the same profession, managed to make it work and maintain a strong relationship.

"Oh my God! It's beautiful. One day, I hope to have a love story like them, but like they say, love is the ultimate tag team, and it's just amazing how they could both be in this business and make it work and have such a strong relationship, Vice said. [ 0:36 - 0:48 ]

Rhea Ripley also shared thoughts regarding 'Love & WWE'

Rhea Ripley recently expressed her enthusiasm for the new reality show, 'Love & WWE,' featuring Bianca Belair and Montez Ford.

During the red carpet of the premiere, the Women's World Champion said that she was delighted for Belair and Ford. She praised their commendable hard work, highlighting their dedication throughout the year despite demanding schedules.

"It's amazing. It brings us to what we do, and it brings us to two amazing people at the same time. I'm so extremely happy for Bianca and Tez because I've seen how hard they work, and they went non-stop for like a year and a half, two years. Bianca barely had any days off. I'm not even joking. She maybe had five in the whole year. I'm very excited for them, and I'm excited to watch it," Ripley said.

All eight episodes of "Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez" are currently available for streaming on Hulu!

Have you seen the show yet? If so, share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the first YouTube video if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

Sgt. Slaughter explains what made him call up Vince McMahon and praise him:

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE