Rhea Ripley shares excitement over Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's new reality series (Exclusive)

WWE star Rhea Ripley recently spoke about the launch of the new reality show Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez.

The new series documents the lives of popular stars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. The reality show will feature the exciting life of the couple outside the ring and their struggles of keeping up with the demanding WWE schedules and the pressures of performing in the ring.

During the red carpet for the show, Rhea Ripley spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview. Rhea claimed she was very happy for the two stars and felt they deserved all their laurels for putting in the work.

The Women's World Champion detailed that Belair barely took any days off in the last year and had been a workhorse for the company.

"It's amazing. It brings us to what we do, and it brings us to two amazing people at the same time. I'm so extremely happy for Bianca and Tez because I've seen how hard they work, and they went non-stop for like a year and a half, two years. Bianca barely had any days off. I'm not even joking. She maybe had five in the whole year. I'm very excited for them, and I'm excited to watch it." [From 0:40 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

Rhea Ripley feels the show will help WWE reach a broader audience

During the same conversation, Rhea Ripley mentioned that the show would work like its predecessors, Total Divas and Total Bellas, in bringing mainstream attention to WWE.

She felt that this was a great way to attract a diverse audience to the product.

"I think it also helps WWE as a whole as well becuase so many people got brought to WWE through Total Divas. And now we have this as well. So this is gonna be another platform for not only WWE to get bigger but for Bianca and Tez to get bigger, too. I'm excited to see their fame just skyrocket." [From 1:08 onwards]

Rhea Ripley also stated that the show would push Bianca Belair and Montez Ford to become even bigger superstars, and she was very excited for the couple.

New episodes of Love and WWE will premiere on February 2 on Hulu.

