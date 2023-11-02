What is Love & WWE: Bianca Belair & Montez Ford? Release date, important details, and more

It was recently announced that Bianca Belair and Montez Ford will have their reality TV series titled Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez air soon. For those curious as to what the show will contain and other details regarding it, then keep on reading.

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez will release its first episode on Hulu on February 2, 2024. It will follow the couple's wrestling journey in the Stamford-based promotion, their relationships with friends, families, and much more.

"The show will look back at Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's wild Road to WrestleMania, as Montez continued his ascent and Bianca fought to stay on top. With the support of their tight-knit group of friends, family, and fellow WWE Superstars, the dynamic duo somehow always manage to pull off the impossible." via WWE

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford announced their engagement on June 9, 2017. A year later, they got married. The EST of WWE is also the stepmother of Montez's two children from a previous relationship.

Did Bianca Belair and Montez Ford wrestle together in WWE?

Belair and Ford's Family

It's not new for WWE couples to share the ring even once in their career. This happened between Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, Naomi (AKA Trinity) and Jimmy Uso, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, and much more. This is the same case for Belair and Ford.

Montez Ford was involved during Bianca Belair's WWE main roster debut. The latter joined the RAW brand at WrestleMania 36, where she helped the Street Profits against Angel Garza, Austin Theory, and Zelina Vega.

Bianca and the Street Profits also had a successful mixed tag team match against the same trio on the RAW after WrestleMania episode. In 2021, Belair, Ford, and Dawkins defeated Bayley and The Dirty Dawgs.

When asked if the couple will team up again in the future, Bianca said it will happen again, but she's focusing on being a single competitor while Montez is with his tag team partner.

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Are there other reality series about a WWE couple?

Another WWE couple who has their own reality TV series is The Miz and Maryse. The show Miz & Mrs follows the personal and professional backstage life of the couple. It ran for three seasons from 2018-2022. Brandi and Cody Rhodes also had their reality series called Rhodes to the Top when they were in AEW.

It's exciting to see what will happen in Bianca and Montez's upcoming Hulu series.

