How many children do Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have?

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and fellow WWE Superstar Montez Ford are two superstars who entered a relationship after meeting in the promotion. The couple started dating while they were in NXT and have moved up together both in their careers and personal lives.

Before he was with Belair, Ford was in a previous relationship from which he has two children. Ford and Belair's son and daughter are named Liam and Morgan, respectively. After the RAW Superstars tied the knot on June 23, 2018, Bianca officially became their stepmother.

Although the two stars are parents, they were still able to balance their professional careers. Ford is one-half of The Street Profits alongside Angelo Dawkins, where they won the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and the current RAW Women's Champion. Besides that, she was also the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble winner.

Although they are both part of the red brand, Ford has not been active as of late due to a reported injury. He last wrestled on a house show on September 24, where he and Dawkins took on The Alpha Academy.

Will Bianca Belair and Montez Ford team up in WWE?

Real-life WWE couples teaming up is not new. Stars like Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, among others, have teamed up in the past. Although The EST of WWE has shared the ring with her husband on past occasions, it looks like fans might get to see more of them together in the future.

During an interview with the Gorilla Position, Bianca Belair expressed that a pairing with her husband will definitely happen. But as of right now, she's going to focus as a singles competitor.

“I think it’s [Belair and Ford teaming up] definitely gonna happen. I think that it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when it happens. But I think right now, you get so much out of me as singles competitor right now, him as a tag team competitor, eventually a singles competitor. Then maybe down the line, we’ll get to join forces and really have fun, even more fun with each other."

The couple are two of the fan favorites in WWE. When they do share the ring with each other, it will be interesting to see who they go up against. Amongst the current crop of superstars, Ford and Belair could indulge in a feud against the likes of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, Edge and Beth Phoenix, or The Miz and Maryse.

Who would you like to see Bianca Belair team up against?

