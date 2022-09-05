"It's definitely gonna happen" - Bianca Belair discusses dream pairing with popular WWE Superstar

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently discussed a potential on-screen pairing with her husband Montez Ford and promises that it will happen in the future.

The EST has been one of the brightest stars in the company's women's division ever since she came to the main roster. In her short time in the spotlight, she's managed to win a Royal Rumble match, become a two-time Women's Champion, and main-event night one of WrestleMania 37.

At the beginning of her run on RAW in 2020, Bianca was aligned with Montez Ford and his partner Angelo Dawkins, collectively known as The Street Profits. But since then, the real-life couple has barely interacted on WWE TV.

Belair recently spoke with Gorilla Position ahead of her match at Clash at the Castle. When asked about WWE potentially pairing her with Ford again, the RAW Women's Champion claimed that it will happen in the future, but the two are currently focusing on maximizing their individual runs and characters:

“I think it’s definitely gonna happen. I think that it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when it happens. But I think right now, you get so much out of me as singles competitor right now, him as a tag team competitor, eventually a singles competitor. Then maybe down the line, we’ll get to join forces and really have fun, even more fun with each other," said Bianca Belair. [H/T: Fightful]

Real-life duos have previously worked together on WWE TV, with the likes of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, The Miz and Maryse, and Edge and Beth Phoenix joining forces for well-regarded mixed tag matches.

Bianca Belair suffered her first pinfall loss in nine months at Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle is now in the history books. The company's first stadium show in the UK in 30 years was a success in many aspects.

The match that started the show was the six-woman tag between Damage Control (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) and the babyface team of Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. The heel team won when the former Hugger pinned the RAW Women's Champion. This was the first time Bianca has been pinned since November 2021.

The last occurrence of The EST losing via pinfall was the November 1, 2021 episode of Monday Night RAW, where then-RAW Women's champ Becky Lynch successfully defended her title against Belair.

Bianca Belair being the one to take the pin from Bayley seems to be a clear statement. We can probably now look forward to The Role Model challenging Bianca for the RAW Women's title in the near future.

