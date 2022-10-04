Is Montez Ford's injury real?

This week on RAW, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins ran into The Bloodline. Things quickly escalated into an argument, leading to Dawkins and Solo Sikoa agreeing to fight in the ring later that night.

Keen-eyed fans immediately noticed that Ford was wearing a walking boot. This is worn if one has sustained a wound. They immediately began speculating whether he was injured, and their suspicions were only strengthened when he didn't wrestle.

However, there is also a possibility that WWE may have had him sustain a storyline injury. Now the question is if Ford's injury is real. If you want the answer to that question, we have it right here.

According to reports, Montez Ford is indeed injured and has been sidelined for a while. He last wrestled on a house show on September 24, where he teamed up with Angelo Dawkins to take on Alpha Academy.

WWE hasn't revealed how long he will be out, with the walking boot being our only source of information regarding Ford's injury. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope he gets back to bringing the smoke every week.

What did Montez Ford do on RAW?

Montez Ford was present as hype man for his friend Angelo Dawkins as he took on Solo Sikoa. The two men wrestled a solid match that could have gone either way.

However, The Bloodline member picked up the victory after some shenanigans outside the ring. As the referee was occupied with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, Dawkins wiped them out and got back into the ring. However, he ran into a revitalized Sikoa, who connected with the Spinning Solo for the pin and the win.

We appreciate Dawkins' effort and the way he and Ford riled up The Bloodline in the first place. Here's hoping Ford recovers quickly and gets to wrestle The Ones at some point down the road.

