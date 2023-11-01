Who is Lola Vice? Know all about the newest WWE NXT Breakout Tournament winner

WWE has a new performer who is seemingly destined for superstardom. Lola Vice won the 2023 NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. She defeated the talented Kelani Jordan on the most recent episode of NXT to win the honor, along with a guaranteed title opportunity.

Prior to her victory over Jordan, Lola already won two matches to reach the finals. She first managed to defeat the uber athletic Dani Palmer. From there, Vice defeated Karmen Petrovic, before finally meeting Kelani Jordan in the finals.

Beyond her experiences in the WWE NXT Women's Breakout Tournament, Vice has also been seen a few times on NXT television and NXT Level Up. She formed a tag team with the imposing Elektra Lopez that has helped shake up the women's division on the brand.

Notably, Lola had her first-ever pro wrestling match less than a year ago at an NXT live event. Since then, she's had around 40 matches, and continues to evolve at a rapid pace. Part of her success can be attributed to her athletic background.

Prior to her journey to WWE, Lola was a mixed martial artist. The 25-year old fought under her real name, Valerie Loureda, and had a record of four wins and just one loss in Bellator. She also had one amateur fight that she won.

NXT featured a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match

The Women's Breakout Tournament finals wasn't the only bout featuring female stars on NXT. Another important contest took place, and this one was a championship bout featuring main roster stars.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles were on the line as Chelsea Green and Piper Niven battled Chase U's Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne. The bout was Green and Niven's first major title defense, and in the end, the pair retained their coveted belts, albeit not without controversy.

Andre Chase and Duke Hudson were ringside for the match. When Jacy attempted to cheat, Andre stopped her, encouraging the former champion to win the right way. Instead, Jayne went on to lose the bout.

Interestingly, Piper and Chelsea's night wasn't quite over yet. While the pair celebrated the successful retention of their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, a spooky and intimidating duo looked on from the podium. It was The Unholy Union.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn have been in creepy vignettes on SmackDown as of late where the two discuss a "curse" on the coveted tag team title and the women's division. It is clear they want the gold, and the post-match staredown could mean bad news for the reigning champions.

