Grantchester season 9: Who is Rishi Nair? Meet the actor who plays Will Davenport's successor

In the delightful realm of Grantchester, an exciting new addition is on the horizon for its upcoming ninth season. Rishi Nair, a talented rising star in the British television industry is all set to take on the role of Will Davenport's successor. Fans are eagerly awaiting this fresh chapter in the series, which is scheduled to premiere on ITV and PBS Masterpiece in early 2024.

Incorporating Rishi Nair into the cast of Grantchester proves to be a brilliant decision given his exceptional talent and captivating charm over time. He has skillfully portrayed a wide range of characters in his acting career, which contributed towards shaping him into the versatile actor admired today. With anticipation mounting for season 9's premiere date, all eyes are fixated on an undeniable sense of curiosity surrounding his enigmatic character.

TellyMix @tellymix NEW! Tom Brittney is to leave Grantchester in the next series of the ITV detective drama



Born on January 22, 1991, in Ealing, London, Rishi Nair began his acting career at a young age. His passion for the craft was evident from an early stage, and he swiftly gained prominence with his versatile roles and exceptional talent. Nair's remarkable capability to portray characters on screen has consistently defined his career and garnered him immense recognition and acclaim.

Nair has a multi-dimensional talent, known for taking on compelling and complex roles that have resonated with fans and viewers worldwide. With such versatility, he has become a household name in the Hollywood landscape and is renowned for his role in the mini-TV series Treason as a Met Officer, which has been a subject of appreciation for his remarkable performance.

He also lent his acting prowess to the movie Brian and Charles, which was nominated for a BAFTA award in 2022 for "Outstanding British Film of the Year". He also left an indelible mark with his reprisal of Sami Maalik in the TV series Hollyoaks.

With a raw and enticing talent, Rishi takes the pedestal to portray the compelling character of Will Davenport. During an interview, Nair exclaimed his heart's elation to join the forthcoming season of Grantchester and mentioned:

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Grantchester. The welcome and support I’ve received from everyone has been overwhelming. The success of the show and the reason we are here for a ninth season is a testament to all the people that have previously worked on it."

He added:

"I'm really excited to get started and cannot wait for the Grantchester fans to meet Alphy and to see all that's in store for him."

Nair's entrance into the role of Will Davenport's successor in Grantchester has sparked anticipation among fans, who eagerly await what lies ahead. With his impressive track record and adaptability. It is evident that Nair is prepared to take on a diverse range of characters in the future. Tracing Nair's career thus far, it becomes apparent that his impact on the industry is significant.

More about the upcoming season of the cozy mystery series: Plot and cast explored

MASTERPIECE | PBS @masterpiecepbs After last night's premiere, where will Geordie, Will, and the others go from here? Follow their journeys this season on #GrantchesterPBS ... After last night's premiere, where will Geordie, Will, and the others go from here? Follow their journeys this season on #GrantchesterPBS... https://t.co/Ugmnh38E6W

While there is no information available about the cast of the upcoming ninth installment in the detective fiction series, viewers can expect similar faces to arrive back in the series, which includes Robson Green as Geordie Keating, James Norton as Sidney Chambers, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Al Weaver as Detective Sergeant Wainwright, and Morven Christie as Amanda Hopkins.

The official synopsis of the show, as per IMDb, reads:

"A Cambridgeshire clergyman finds himself investigating a series of mysterious wrongdoings in his small village of Grantchester."

Grantchester season 9 is slated for release on ITV and PBS Masterpiece in early 2024.

