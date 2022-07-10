Grantchester Season 7 cast list: Tom Brittney, Robson Green and others to star in PBS series

PBS' mystery drama Grantchester is all set to debut its highly-awaited Season 7 this Sunday, July 10, at 9 pm ET. The British period drama first premiered on the channel in 2014 starring Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport and Robson Green as DI George 'Geordie' Keating, an investigative duo.

The series is making a comeback with its seventh season with a range of new and strange mysteries as well as age-old secrets that the two will try to uncover throughout the six-episode long season. Set in 1959 just before the roaring 60s, the series will kick off with Lord Edmund's murder investigation.

The official synopsis of the Granchester Season 7 states:

"With a new decade just around the corner, the question of what the future holds is on everyone’s minds, not least Will’s, but before the 50s roll over into the swinging sixties there are some crimes to solve and some life-changing decisions to be made that might change life in Grantchester forever."

The synopsis for episode one, scheduled to air on July 10, reads:

"When a dead body is found, Will and Geordie find themselves investigating stories of lost love and familial inheritance to uncover the killer."

The upcoming season will also welcome new faces along with the series' regulars and surprise guest appearances. Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Grantchester.

Grantchester Season 7 will introduce several guest stars alongside the series regulars

PBS @PBS Need a refresh for all things #GrantchesterPBS ? The cast are here to help you out with our Ultimate Quiz! Season 7 premieres this Sunday at 9/8c on @masterpiecepbs Need a refresh for all things #GrantchesterPBS? The cast are here to help you out with our Ultimate Quiz! Season 7 premieres this Sunday at 9/8c on @masterpiecepbs. https://t.co/901j2b2Mtd

From the looks of it, it can be confirmed that the main cast members of Grantchester, including Tom Brittney's Reverend Will Davenport and Robson Green's DI Geordie Keating, will be back for the upcoming Season 7. Brittney will also be serving as director (of episode 3) this season, thus making an addition to his list of accomplishments.

The British actor reportedly made a statement, saying,

"I’m thrilled to be back on set with my Grantchester family and back in our happy place. I’m also absolutely over the moon to be given the opportunity to direct an episode this series, it’s been a life ambition of mine and I can’t wait for the audience to see it (and also I can finally order Robson about!)."

To fans' excitement, announcements have also been made concerning the comeback of other favorites including Tessa Peake-Jones' Mrs. Chapman, Al Weaver's Leonard Finch, Kacey Ainsworth's Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale's Daniel Marlowe, and Nick Brimble's Jack Chapman.

Who are the new guest stars appearing in Season 7 of Grantchester?

Additionally, according to the announcements, Charlotte Ritchie, best known for her role in Call the Midwife and Ghosts, will be appearing as Bonnie, in season 7. The actress' other acting credits include Feel Good, Dead Pixels, and Siblings, amongst others. It was only recently announced that Ritchie will be appearing in Season 4 of Netflix's hit series, You.

Reportedly, featured images show a significantly distinctive appearance from the adored nurse she portrayed on Call the Midwife. Her character's curly, blonde hairdo appears to be one of them. However, with regards to the specifics of her role, not a lot has been made public yet.

According to reports, Ritchie commented on her character's blonde hair, saying:

"I loved it! I wanted to go in that direction for the character because she’s kind of sunny. I went from really dark hair to really, really blonde and I think it looks great. I just love the bouncy curls too, I think they say a lot about her character."

Additionally, several reports also state that Michael D. Xavier, Anna Wilson-Jones, Ellora Torchia, Emma Cunniffe, Janie Dee, Philip Whitchurch, Rowena King, amongst other stars, are also scheduled to appear in Season 7 of Granchester.

Season 7 of PBS' periodic/mystery-drama Grantchester is scheduled to premiere on July 10, 2022 at 9 pm ET.

