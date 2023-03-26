Great Expectations cast list: Olivia Colman, Fionn Whitehead, and others star in Hulu's period drama

Hulu's new period drama series, Great Expectations, will air on the streaming platform on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The series explores the somber story of an orphan whose life takes a radical turn after he meets a mysterious and wealthy woman. The official synopsis of the show, as per FX Networks' official YouTube channel, states:

''Great Expectations is the coming-of-age story of Pip, an orphan who yearns for a greater life, until a twist of fate and a mysterious benefactor opens a dark world of possibilities. Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip must weigh the true cost of this new world and if it will make him the man he wishes to be.''

The series features Fionn Whitehead and Olivia Colman in the lead roles alongside several others essaying significant supporting roles. The show is helmed by Steven Knight.

Great Expectations on Hulu: Olivia Colman, Fionn Whitehead, and others to feature in new period drama series

1) Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham

Olivia Colman dons the role of Miss Havisham in Hulu's Great Expectations. Miss Havisham is a mysterious character who plays a pivotal role in protagonist Pip's life. Colman looks terrific in the series' trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how her character pans out in the show.

Apart from Great Expectations, Olivia Colman is known for her performances in various other popular and critically acclaimed films and TV shows like The Crown, Accused, and Empire of Light, to name a few.

2) Fionn Whitehead as Pip

Noted English actor Fionn Whitehead essays the character of Pip in Hulu's latest period drama series. Pip is an orphan who's deeply unhappy with his life. However, his life changes in unexpected ways, thanks to Miss Havisham, and his journey forms the emotional core of the narrative.

Whitehead looks impressive in the series' trailer, capturing the various complicated shades of his character with remarkable ease. His other notable film and TV acting credits include Him, Dunkirk, and Don't Tell a Soul, among many more.

3) Ashley Thomas as Jaggers

Popular rapper and actor Ashley Thomas plays the role of Jaggers in the series. Jaggers is a highly influential lawyer and entrepreneur who helps Pip familiarize himself with London's affluent society. Viewers can expect him to play an important role in the story.

Fans might be familiar with Ashley Thomas from Brotherhood, Top Boy, Them: Covenant, and many more. Apart from Olivia Colman, Fionn Whitehead, and Ashley Thomas, the series also stars several others portraying crucial supporting characters like:

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella

Johnny Harris as Magwitch

Owen McDonnell as Joe

Hayley Squires as Sara

Trystan Gravelle as Compeyson

FX Networks released the official trailer for Great Expectations on February 16, 2023, offering a glimpse of several key moments set to unfold in the upcoming series. The trailer teases a mysterious and highly dramatic tone that fans of historical dramas will certainly enjoy. Viewers can expect a layered character-driven drama that attempts to do justice to Charles Dickens' original novel.

Don't forget to watch Great Expectations on Hulu on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes