"Grown adults having tantrums about kids toys": Lego goes woke controversy explored as Fox comes under fire

American conservative cable network Fox has sparked controversy online after one of its hosts claimed that Danish toy manufacturing company Lego is "going woke" after it launched its new line of toys with various personality traits and identities.

On February 22, news anchor Harris Faulkner began a segment on the toy company by stating that "Lego is going woke" before describing the toy company's new range of products that feature characters with various disabilities, like Down's Syndrome, and characters with anxiety.

@SnarkyStrategerist🌻 @SnarkyStrategy If anybody knows any crazies trying to get rid of their woke Legos, please send the Legos to me instead of shooting them with an assault rifle or whatever the fascionistable new method of disposing of perfectly good merchandise is now. If anybody knows any crazies trying to get rid of their woke Legos, please send the Legos to me instead of shooting them with an assault rifle or whatever the fascionistable new method of disposing of perfectly good merchandise is now. https://t.co/VHfeqZdHOi

While speaking with radio host Jimmy Failla, Faulkner said:

“These are really important issues. Do you want Lego in there?”

To this, Failla responded:

“Definitely not. But what’s so fascinating about this story is the divide in the country. Republicans think it is insane that they are forcing identity politics into Legos. Democrats are upset they didn’t make a drag queen stripper.”

However, the internet was not happy with Faulkner for her comments about the toy line featuring new characters.

Jimmy Failla called Lego's new product range a result of "political orientation"

On the Fox news segment, Jimmy Failla pitched in on the discussion and argued that the toy company is making products with different identities for political reasons.

“But the reason they force identity into toys is because they think identity comes with a built-in political orientation, and that’s what they’re after here. I’m not having it.”

After the news segment went viral, Twitterati slammed Fox for implying that the representation of various personalities and disabilities is considered "woke" nowadays, considering the company has previously introduced toys with teachers, firefighters, and others.

Carys @blindandb0ujee My two cents on the Lego-has-gone-woke discourse is that it’s quite embarrassing to see how the concept of diversity often rattles people who have only ever seen themselves represented in every aspect of society without question. My two cents on the Lego-has-gone-woke discourse is that it’s quite embarrassing to see how the concept of diversity often rattles people who have only ever seen themselves represented in every aspect of society without question.

LBJFK @LBJFKploitics @atrupar Discussing anxiety and disability is now woke? @atrupar Discussing anxiety and disability is now woke?

Jay Lionel @JayLionel7



Lego gets more inclusive.



Fixed it for you.



Hope this helps. @atrupar Dear Fox,Lego gets more inclusive.Fixed it for you.Hope this helps. @atrupar Dear Fox,Lego gets more inclusive.Fixed it for you.Hope this helps.

𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 @ChidiNwatu @atrupar Fox is not a serious network, and Faulkner is not a serious person. I’m surprised it took them this long. @atrupar Fox is not a serious network, and Faulkner is not a serious person. I’m surprised it took them this long.

Aaron Rupar @atrupar i don't see how our culture bounces back from this i don't see how our culture bounces back from this https://t.co/5bvvgvN3X8

Janebond @Janebon34813396 Meanwhile on the other important news... LEGO goes woke 🥴 Meanwhile on the other important news... LEGO goes woke 🥴 https://t.co/j90n2FxWcF

The Telegraph was slammed for its headline on the toy company's new range

Fox is not the only news media facing backlash over what is considered "woke" and what isn't.

On February 22, The Telegraph covered the news about the new toy line, but with a headline that garnered huge backlash online. The report read:

"Lego goes ‘woke’ as new figures released with Down’s syndrome and missing limbs."

Twitter users bashed the outlet for its headline. Comedian Adam Hills, who is disabled, shared screenshots of the Telegraph's article and slammed the journalist for their words.

“Hey @NickSquires1. I’m wondering why you’ve tied Lego’s new disabled figures into the 'anti-woke' movement. Who are these 'others' that think the inclusivity is overly sensitive?”

Scope, a charity for equality for disabled people, also slammed the newspaper.

"Hi @Telegraph, Why are you so against disabled children being able to see themselves reflected in their toys? Don't they deserve the right to play Weaponising disabled representation like this is hugely damaging. Please change this headline."

The new range of toy products features a diverse bunch of characters with varied backgrounds and experiences.

According to the company, the new range of building blocks will open up the kids to a world of "authentic, interesting and passionate characters."

