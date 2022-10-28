What did Koda do on TikTok? Cancel drama explained as disability video sparks backlash

TikTok car enthusiasts and community members of CarTok have started the spread of #CancelKoda after influencer Koda insulted another influencer by using derogatory language.

#cancelkoda has gone viral on TikTok (image via tiktok/officialferrariusa)

CarTok is a sub-group or community that has banded together to share content about cars and other four-wheel vehicles. Communities like these allow people with similar interests to find each other and at the same time, stick up for one another in lew of any attacks.

This time, the argument that ensued was between the two members within CarTok.

Koda insulted a fellow influencer's boyfriend for a disability

Koda, also known as mavxmedia28, is being canceled after she was caught insulting another car influencer's boyfriend for having scoliosis. The influencer can be heard saying some insulting things in her conversation with @maces2k.

In that conversation maces2k's boyfriend Sky_z33 was insulted for having the disability. The car influencer said:

“He tried so hard to fix himself but nothing will fix his r******d a** back”

Mace's video on TikTok explains the whole conversation and claims that it began because @mavxmedia28 posted a clip criticizing people who wrap their cars pink. In the video, the latter, who has since made her account private, said:

"I may be a car girl, but at least I don't wrap my car pink and put heart wheels on it."

Comments made in the video bashed the influencer's unprovoked criticism and she responded with homophobic and sexist slurs. The fight went back and forth, but it wasn't too heated.

Things took a turn for the worse when Mace posted a video where she wrapped her car in pink. That was when mavxmedia28 started arguing with her about it until it led to the text insulting Sky's back and inspiring the trend #CancelKoda

A friend of Mace's, who is also a TikToker made a video using mavxmedia28's text and comments, which eventually led to the hashtag gaining traction. The now-deleted video shows Sky's back with the caption:

"Think this is funny? F*** you!"

Dalton's video on #cancelkoda (image via TikTok)

Sky responded to the video and reiterated that he would continue making videos, and his latest video was a clapback to mavxmedia28. He said that she had come after a disability that he has no control over. The video has nearly a million views on TikTok.

What is scoliosis?

Scoliosis is a developmental disorder that causes a sideways curvature of the spinal cord. It most often occurs during a growth spurt before puberty and in most cases forms a minor deformity, although it can get more severe as one grows. It is a disorder that one can't control as there is no treatment or corrective procedure. It oftentimes leads to other disabilities.

Members of the CarTok community are showing solidarity by also wrapping their cars in pink. Meanwhile, others are wondering who the influencer who made the comment is.

Poll : 0 votes