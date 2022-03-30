Why is Soulja Boy’s Report Card being called "Car Dragon" on TikTok? Viral song trend explained

An old music track is currently trending on TikTok with the name Car Dragon, but what if we say that no such song exists on the internet? Well, we would be right. In fact, the track that is going viral is officially known as Report card, which was created by the American rapper Soulja Boy.

But TikTokers have decided to rename the audio, making reaction videos on it and tagging it with #cardragon. The hashtag currently has over 530k views on the platform.

The origin of the Car Dragon trend

There isn't an official creator of the trend, but the first account to use the sound recently, was found to be @Bebrardii, a dog account on TikTok. The account is run by a Russian user, Anya, who posts videos of their 2 dogs, Hardy and Eve, on the platform.

The video that went viral featured a stop motion video of one of their dogs lipsyncing to the "Yah trick, yahh!" part of the Soulja Boy track. The TikTok was posted on February 2, 2022, with the caption (translated to English) "AHHAHAHAHAHA I WANT THE WHOLE WORLD TO SEE IT." The video is undoubtedly giggle-worthy and has managed to go viral on the app, with over 4.7 million views and 890k likes.

The trend, however, is completely different from the original video. In the trend, the creators are posting their reactions before and after searching for the term "car dragon." Most "after" reactions give an expression of a disturbed or puzzled look, but the term does not have a particular image or video attached to it.

After searching the term on Google, people can find a variety of images ranging from dragon-themed cars to animated dragons driving a car to a cartoon dragon trying to consummate a car through its exhaust pipe. We believe the trend could have something to do with the last kind of image, but it cannot be said with a guarantee.

ally // HARRY'S HOUSE !!! @fnelnelou do not look up car dragon on google- do not look up car dragon on google-

This has not hindered the popularity of the trend, which has over 60 videos tagged to it, and a total of more than 100k likes excluding the original video by @Bebrardii.

Similar trends have gone viral in the past

We recently saw the How did Squidward die? challenge, which is another kind of reaction-based TikTok trend. In a similar fashion to the Car Dragon trend, users were told to watch and react to one of the two videos between Squidward's Suicide Lost Episode and Red Mist on YouTube.

The fanmade videos are about Sqiudward the Octopus from the Nickelodean show, Spongebob Squarepants. The videos show the octopus suffering from depression before taking his life through suicide. The clips also contained eerie and disturbing music, which added to its shock value.

As for the why Report Card by Soulja Boy is being called the Car Dragon, we would say it's another case of a music track becoming an unofficial audio for a viral trend.

Edited by Sabika