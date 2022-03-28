What is Chris Olsen's age? Everything to know about the TikTok star 

Creator Chris Olsen is a successful creator at TikTok, and his account has collected over 7 million followers since its creation in 2020.

The creator was in the news a few days ago due to a misstatement about him on the internet. He was listed as a 70-year-old on Google, which he had to address on his social media account.

According to reports, the fumble happened on the encyclopedia website Wikipedia, a user-generated website. This means that internet users can add, delete or change information on the website pages. Someone confused the 24-year-old with a child actor from the 70s and case the confusion.

The incident only added to Chris' popularity, and he currently has over 600k and 341k followers on Instagram and YouTube, respectively.

Chris Olsen was born in December 1997

Born on December 22, 1997, Chris Olsen is currently 24 years old.

Olsen is a US resident, born and brought up in Chevy Chase, Maryland. However, he later moved to Washington DC. He now resides in Los Angeles, California.

Chris is currently reported to be living with his mother, Maria Olsen, at his LA home as his parents are divorced. His relationship with his father and stepmother is friendly and jovial, which can be perceived by looking at the pictures he posted of the three together.

Chris has a step-sister named Carolina Olsen, a photographer who documents a lot of human rights activism. Fans also believe that he and another TikToker, Abbie Herbert, are brother and sister.

The information is based mainly on their TikTok videos, where they refer to each other as "brother" and "sister." Abbie has also addressed him as "uncle Chris" in a video featuring her baby, Poot.

While not much is known about TikToker's academic background, Chris has confirmed attending remote classes and graduating from the Boston Conservatory at Berklee for music.

His entry on social media happened in 2018 through an Instagram account, but his popularity was catapulted to incredible heights after joining TikTok. He was also awarded the Sexiest man on TikTok by People Magazine in 2020.

Chris is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and promotes various POC movements on his social media. He was in a long-term relationship with another famous creator, Ian Paget, before splitting in January 2022. Ian has over 350k followers on Instagram.

The couple maintained a YouTube channel together called "Chris and Ian". They posted a video addressing the split and explained that they hoped to maintain a positive relationship after the breakup.

This made Chris Olsen single at the time. The Influencer attended the recent Oscar ceremony, wearing a scarlet tuxedo that he posted on his Instagram account.

He works with many luxury brands and is said to have a net worth of over $500k.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar