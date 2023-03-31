Grown-ish fans demand "Zaaron endgame" in final season as series set to end with season 6

Grown-ish, the beloved Freeform spin-off sitcom of the popular show Black-ish, is all set to come to an end with its upcoming season 6. The final installment will make its arrival in two parts, with the first premiering in the summer of 2023 and the second part coming in 2024, exclusively on Freeform.

Created by Larry Wilmore and Kenya Barris, Grown-ish has become a fan-favorite over the last five seasons due to its heartwarming storylines and character arcs.

On Wednesday, March 29, Yara Shahidi, who plays the protagonist in the series, Zoey Johnson, broke the news of the series ending on Twitter from the show's official account:

grown-ish @grownish a special announcement from yara shahidi. a special announcement from yara shahidi. ❤️ https://t.co/7NGIHnl9x5

The news is quite bitter-sweet for fans as they have become quite attached to the show's characters. However, they are also excited to see what the upcoming season 6 will bring to the table.

Netizens also expressed their desire to see their favorite pair, Zoey Johnson and Aaron Jackson, come together forever, demanding to witness "Zaaron endgame."

Neeki 💫 @itsmeneeki @grownish I'm sad my favorite show is coming to an end. I'm ready to collect my Zaaron endgame though. @grownish I'm sad my favorite show is coming to an end. I'm ready to collect my Zaaron endgame though. https://t.co/YkEcfGkv76

Twitter is currently buzzing as fans wish to see "Zaaron wedding" in Grown-ish season 6, which will be the final season of the sitcom

Take a look at some of these reactions below:

Kemmy O @Kemy_87 So season 6 is the final of season of #grownish . I will miss my babies Zaaron, we better get a #zaaron wedding this final season So season 6 is the final of season of #grownish. I will miss my babies Zaaron, we better get a #zaaron wedding this final season https://t.co/QfGiD2UOk6

bre ✨ @breonna_kiara #Grownish brought me my babies—Zaaron. One of the best ships of all-time. I’ve shipped them since the backdoor pilot of Blackish. A Zaaron engagement in season 6 and ending it with a wedding is what the fans deserve. #Grownish brought me my babies—Zaaron. One of the best ships of all-time. I’ve shipped them since the backdoor pilot of Blackish. A Zaaron engagement in season 6 and ending it with a wedding is what the fans deserve. https://t.co/eu5wwFoTYz

Raquel⚜️ @KaiiStarr All I need is my #Grownish ending after this seasonAll I need is my #Zaaron engagement & I’ll be okay!!! That’s all I want & need!! #Grownish ending after this season😩 All I need is my #Zaaron engagement & I’ll be okay!!! That’s all I want & need!!

Kirstyn @Kirstynlynne twitter.com/grownish/statu… grown-ish @grownish a special announcement from yara shahidi. a special announcement from yara shahidi. ❤️ https://t.co/7NGIHnl9x5 Final season? Can't say I didn't see this coming but I NEED NEED NEED A REAL ZAARON WEDDING PLEASE END IT RIGHT. #grownish Final season? Can't say I didn't see this coming but I NEED NEED NEED A REAL ZAARON WEDDING PLEASE END IT RIGHT. #grownish twitter.com/grownish/statu…

By the looks of these tweets, it is crystal clear that fans are expecting a Zaaron union. The two characters have come a long way, hurdling through several ups and downs and thus, it would be quite satisfying and heartfelt to see them get their happy ending in the final season of the show.

The sitcom was renewed for season 6 in January 2023, two months before the announcement of the upcoming installment being the final venture. The upcoming new season will also see a landmark 100th episode of the show.

Kenya Barris, one of the creators and executive producers for the sitcom, said while talking about the show coming to a close:

"We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement,...To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire ‘grown-ish’ family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor." (Via Variety)

He further continued:

"From the stories we’ve told to the talent we’ve fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we’ve accomplished and the -ish family I’ve been a part of." (Via Variety)

Grown-ish originally put its main focus on Yara Shahidi’s character Zoey Johnson. However, another Black-ish alumni, Marcus Scribner, went on to join the sitcom in its fifth season, reprising his popular role as Andre Johnson Jr.

Apart from Scribner and Shahidi, the show's season 6 will also star Trevor Jackson as Aaron Jackson, Diggy Simmons as Douglas Frederick "Doug" Edwards and Daniella Perkins as Kiela Hall. Some of the guest stars for the final season entail Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak, and The Free Nationals. Craig Doyle will act as the showrunner for the final season.

Viewers can watch Grown-ish season 5, which is currently streaming on Hulu.

