Grown-ish season 5, episode 12, is expected to air on ABC on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 10 pm ET. After the last episode ended on a gripping note, fans have been eagerly waiting for the new episode to find out what's next in Junior's life.

The ongoing fifth season has been receiving mostly positive reviews from critics and viewers, with major praise directed towards the emotional storylines and performances by the actors. The show is helmed by Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore.

Grown-ish season 5, episode 12 on ABC, promises to be riveting

An official promo for Grown-ish season 5, episode 12, has not been released by the network, but fans can expect several crucial events to unfold in the latest episode.

In episode 12, titled Big Drip, Junior suspects he has herpes, which throws his state of mind into absolute chaos. Elsewhere, Aaron meets a former activist who's now become a prominent member of the corporate world. Here's a short description of the episode, as per Metacritic:

''Junior is terrified when he has a herpes scare; Annika tries to get in the mood again; Aaron meets Symone, an impressive activist-gone-corporate, who teaches him to use corporate resources for community good.''

Junior's herpes scare seems to be one of the major issues in the upcoming episode, while fans can also see how things turn out for Aaron after he meets with Symone.

While the first couple of episodes of Grown-ish season 5, part 2, took their time, viewers can expect more eventful episodes as the season approaches its final phase.

Critics have praised the current season for its strong writing, performances, and tonal consistency, among other things. The series has, over the years, received several awards, It has already been renewed for a sixth season.

In brief, about Grown-ish plot, cast, and more details

Grown-ish is a spinoff of Kenya Barris' acclaimed sitcom, Black-ish, and focuses on the Johnson family's kids who traverse the various challenges of adult life. Take a look at a short description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''The Johnson family's eldest daughter is taking her first steps into the real world as she heads off to college. "Grown-ish" explores the first trappings of adulthood, and Zoey must navigate through the trials and tribulations of these momentous steps. Zoey discovers that once she leaves the nest, things do not always go her way.''

The show is known for its nuanced exploration of complex themes like adolescence, adulthood, teenage life, and family, among many others. It enjoys massive viewership and is considered to be one of the finest sitcoms to have come out in recent years.

The series features Yara Shahidi in the lead role as Zoey, the family's eldest daughter. It is Zoey's evolution that forms the emotional core of the storyline. Shahidi is brilliant in the lead role, and her performance is one of the show's major highlights. Other supporting cast members include Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, and many more.

You can watch the new episode of Grown-ish season 5 on ABC on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

