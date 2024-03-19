Grupo Firme ‘La Última Peda’ U.S. Tour 2024: Presale Codes, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Grupo Firme's ‘La Última Peda’ U.S. Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 10, 2024 to November 2, 2024 in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be Grupo Firme's first major tour in the country as well as of the year and is likely to feature hit songs from throughout their discography.

Produced by Live Nation, the upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Dallas, Sacramento, Las Vegas, Denver and Nashville, among others. Grupo Firme's new tour announced the new tour via a post by Live Nation on March 19, 2024:

According to the Live Nation press release, Citibank is the official card of the La Ultima Peda Tour. Citi cardmembers can have access to presale tickets from March 19, 2024 at 10:00 am CDT.

Additional presales will be available from March 21, 2024 at 10:00 am CDT for select dates (using code KEY). Venue presales can be accessed with individual codes or subscriptions. The codes for Moody Center, Prudential Center and Climate Pledge shows are LAMAR, SOCIAL and PLEDGE respectively.

General tickets can be purchased from March 22, 2024 at 10:00 am CDT via Ticketmaster or Live Nation. However, ticket prices were not announced at the time of publishing this article.

Grupo Firme ‘La Última Peda’ U.S. Tour 2024 dates and venues

Grupo Firme's upcoming US tour will be their first one since 2022, with the group also planning more tour dates across Europe, Central America, South America, and Mexico, which will be revealed in the near future.

The full list of dates and venues for Grupo Firme's ‘La Última Peda’ U.S. Tour 2024 for seven months is given below:

May 10, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center

May 18, 2024 – Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena

May 25, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

June 1, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

June 6, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

June 8, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

June 15, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

June 21, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

June 27, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

June 29, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

July 13, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

July 19, 2024 – Tinley Park, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 27, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

August 2, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

August 10, 2024 Edinburg, Texas at Bert Ogden Arena

August 17, 2024 – El Paso, Texas at UTEP Don Haskins Center

August 23, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

August 25, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

August 31, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

September 7, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

September 13, 2024 – Fresno, California at Save Mart Center at Fresno State

September 20, 2024 – Ridgefield, Washington State at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

September 21, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

September 28, 2024 – Chula Vista, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 5, 2024 – San Jose, California at SAP Center

October 11, 2024 – Highland, California at Yaamava’ Theater at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

October 13, 2024 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena

October 18, 2024 – Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena

October 19, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 24, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center

October 26, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

November 2, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at BMO Stadium

Grupo Firme are best known for their album, Nos divertimos logrando lo impossible, which was released on December 22, 2020. The album won the Best Banda Album award at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards.