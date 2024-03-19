Grupo Firme ‘La Última Peda’ U.S. Tour 2024: Presale Codes, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Grupo Firme's ‘La Última Peda’ U.S. Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 10, 2024 to November 2, 2024 in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be Grupo Firme's first major tour in the country as well as of the year and is likely to feature hit songs from throughout their discography.
Produced by Live Nation, the upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Dallas, Sacramento, Las Vegas, Denver and Nashville, among others. Grupo Firme's new tour announced the new tour via a post by Live Nation on March 19, 2024:
According to the Live Nation press release, Citibank is the official card of the La Ultima Peda Tour. Citi cardmembers can have access to presale tickets from March 19, 2024 at 10:00 am CDT.
Additional presales will be available from March 21, 2024 at 10:00 am CDT for select dates (using code KEY). Venue presales can be accessed with individual codes or subscriptions. The codes for Moody Center, Prudential Center and Climate Pledge shows are LAMAR, SOCIAL and PLEDGE respectively.
General tickets can be purchased from March 22, 2024 at 10:00 am CDT via Ticketmaster or Live Nation. However, ticket prices were not announced at the time of publishing this article.
Grupo Firme ‘La Última Peda’ U.S. Tour 2024 dates and venues
Grupo Firme's upcoming US tour will be their first one since 2022, with the group also planning more tour dates across Europe, Central America, South America, and Mexico, which will be revealed in the near future.
The full list of dates and venues for Grupo Firme's ‘La Última Peda’ U.S. Tour 2024 for seven months is given below:
- May 10, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center
- May 18, 2024 – Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena
- May 25, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
- June 1, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center
- June 6, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena
- June 8, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion
- June 15, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center
- June 21, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live
- June 27, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- June 29, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- July 13, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- July 19, 2024 – Tinley Park, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- July 27, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center
- August 2, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center
- August 10, 2024 Edinburg, Texas at Bert Ogden Arena
- August 17, 2024 – El Paso, Texas at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- August 23, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- August 25, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center
- August 31, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center
- September 7, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena
- September 13, 2024 – Fresno, California at Save Mart Center at Fresno State
- September 20, 2024 – Ridgefield, Washington State at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- September 21, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena
- September 28, 2024 – Chula Vista, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- October 5, 2024 – San Jose, California at SAP Center
- October 11, 2024 – Highland, California at Yaamava’ Theater at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino
- October 13, 2024 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena
- October 18, 2024 – Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena
- October 19, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- October 24, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center
- October 26, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion
- November 2, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at BMO Stadium
Grupo Firme are best known for their album, Nos divertimos logrando lo impossible, which was released on December 22, 2020. The album won the Best Banda Album award at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards.