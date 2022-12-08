Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’s voice cast list: Meet Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, and others from Netflix’s stop-motion drama 

Netflix is set to release the much-anticipated stop-motion animated musical fantasy film, Pinocchio, this month. The movie hit select cinemas on 9 November 2022 and has been widely acclaimed for its brilliant writing, animation, score, and voice acting. The movie had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 15, 2022.

Directed by Guillermo Del Toro and Mark Gustafson (his feature directorial debut), Pinocchio narrates the wholesome story of a father and a wooden boy brought to life using magic.

The movie is based on Gris Grimly's design from the 2002 edition of the 1883 Italian novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi.

Let's check out the actors who have lent their voices to the 2022 animated movie.

Pinocchio’s voice cast list: Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, and many more

Gregory Mann as Pinocchio

Child prodigy Gregory Mann plays the lead role of Pinocchio in the 2022 movie. For those unaware of the original story, Pinocchio is a wooden puppet magically brought back to life. The Italian novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi is popular all across the world, especially among children.

Mann appeared on PBS’ Victoria series and also starred as a young Eli in The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society. Much like Pinocchio, the sky is the limit for the young actor.

Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket

Ewan McGregor

Every movie hero needs a guardian angel to look over and protect him from the world. In this story, that responsibility lies with the fearless insect, Sebastian J. Cricket. Fate collides when he gets caught up in the wooden boy's adventures when he accidentally makes his home in the same tree that Geppetto carves into the wooden boy.

Sebastian J. Cricket is played by renowned Hollywood actor Ewan McGregor. Ewan is known for movies like Beginners and Big Fish and is fresh off of an Emmy win for his performance in Halston. Star Wars fans know him as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

David Bradley as Geppetto

Veteran British actor David Bradley plays Geppetto, the woodcarver who created Pinocchio in the 2022 movie. Geppetto is a warm, father-like figure who loves and cares for the living-breathing wooden puppet like his own son.

Bradley's career has spanned over 40 years. He is perhaps best known for playing Filch in the Harry Potter movies and Walder Frey in Game of Thrones.

Tilda Swinton as The Wood Sprite

Every fantasy film is incomplete without a healthy dose of magic. In the movie, Pinocchio is brought to life by the blue wood sprite (played by Tilda Swinton) who even meets him later in his journey.

Swinton has been a fan favorite for several decades and is known for her brilliant and subtle acting masterclasses. She has appeared in movies like The Chronicles of Narnia, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Michael Clayton (for which she won an Academy Award)

Along with Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, and Tilda Swinton, the film also features an array of decorated actors like Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Finn Wolfhard, and many more.

Director Guillermo del Toro is a legendary Mexican filmmaker and Academy Award winner who has created movies like Pan's Labyrinth, The Shape of Water, Pacific Rim, Mimic, etc.

Ken Schretzmann edited the film and music has been provided by Alexandre Desplat.

Pinocchio will be available to stream on Netflix on December 9, 2022.

