Guns N Roses Hollywood Bowl shows with The Black Keys: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & more 

Guns N Roses has announced two new shows this year, which are scheduled to be held on November 1, 2023 and November 2, 2023 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. The band will be partnering with the Los Angeles County Parks Foundation on the two concerts, with part of the revenue from the ticket sales set to be donated to the non-profit foundation's various support programmes.

The band is also teaming up with the foundation to release a limited edition T-Shirt, which will be available exclusively at the two shows, with proceeds from that sale going directly to the foundation as well.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature special guest performances by Black Keys, via a post on their official Instagram page on October 9, 2023:

Live Nation presale for the tour will be available from October 12, 2023 at 10:00 am local time. The presale can be accessed with the code Vocals at the official Live Nation website. General tickets will be available from October 13, 2023 at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.

Guns N Roses to bring The Black Keys on shows

Guns N Roses will bring The Black Keys on its newly announced Hollywood Bowl shows. The Black Keys is best known for its seventh studio album, El Camino, which was released on December 6, 2011. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 and Kiwi album charts.

The dates for the Guns N Roses concerts at Hollywood Bowl are given below:

November 1, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl

November 2, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl

The remaining tour dates and venues of Guns N Roses in 2023 are also given below:

October 11, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 14, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

October 16, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at BC Place

October 19, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

October 22, 2023 – Nampa, Idaho at Ford Arena

October 24, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

October 27, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

November 5, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico at Hell & Heaven Festival

Guns N Roses released its first new single in over a year on August 18, 2023. The track, titled Perhaps, is from the Chinese Democracy era of the band and was debuted live on its ongoing tour on the same day at the PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on August 18, 2023.

More about Guns N Roses and its music career

Guns N Roses had its first major breakthrough with its debut studio album, Appetite for Destruction, which was released on July 21, 1987. The diamond certified album remains the band's most successful record, having peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 and the Kiwi album charts.

The band subsequently released its second studio album, G N' R Lies, on November 29, 1988. The album was not as successful as its previous records, peaking at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album charts.

Gun N Roses had its last major success with its twin studio albums, Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II, released on September 17, 1991. The multi-platinum certified albums remain the band's most recognizable music records, especially the former, with popular tracks such as Don't Cry and November Rain helping propel the album into cult status.